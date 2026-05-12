A man is unlikely to see the outside of prison gates for killing his ex-wife as she stood in her Tennessee driveway on the phone with 911.

Craig Liner, 62, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration, and aggravated burglary in connection with the death of 51-year-old Karen Liner, the Bradley County Circuit Court Clerk's office told Law&Crime. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

It was the morning of Jan. 27, 2025, and Karen Liner was in her garage at her home on Arthur Lane in Cleveland, Tennessee. She was a local realtor, "where she thrived, finding people their dream home," her obituary states.

At about 8:45 a.m., the Tennessee woman was leaving her home when her ex-husband, Craig Liner, sneaked into her garage. She then called 911, with the harrowing recording reviewed by Law&Crime's "Sidebar with Jesse Weber."

"Get out of my driveway," she says before stating her address to the dispatcher. The call then turns especially frantic.

"Please st— Craig, please stop!" she screams before apparent gunshots can be heard. Karen Liner's voice stops.

Police responded, and Karen Liner was pronounced dead. Craig Liner was identified as a suspect, with investigators saying surveillance footage captured him driving to and from his ex-wife's house in a silver Lincoln MKZ.

Craig Liner's cousin told authorities that he saw Liner come home and said something to the effect of "Well, it's over" and "I finished it," according to courtroom footage from local news outlet WCLE. The cousin said he was "in shock" but took Craig Liner's words to mean he had done something to his ex-wife.

The Liners were reportedly officially divorced in September 2024 and had two children together. Craig Liner was a clinical pharmacist who had been fired from his job a week before he fatally shot his ex-wife.

The defendant was arrested and booked into jail. But his anger and thirst for violence had apparently not been assuaged.

Craig Liner is alleged to have tried from inside jail to have his ex-mother-in-law killed. According to an affidavit obtained by Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC, he offered to give another prisoner a boat and a Range Rover to pay for the "hit."

The person with whom Craig Liner was speaking was actually a police informant. The man told the defendant he "was going to take care of that," to which Craig Liner allegedly responded, "You are going to take care of my problem?"

The informant responded in the affirmative.

Prosecutors dropped the solicitation for first-degree murder charge in this case.

"This was a horrific crime and it is my sincere hope this brings a small measure of peace and closure to Karen Liner's family, friends, and loved ones," Stephen M. Hatchett, district attorney general for Tennessee's Tenth Judicial District, said while announcing the sentencing.

Karen Liner is remembered in her obituary for her "generosity, kindness, and loyalty." It adds: "Karen's giving heart led her to work with many charitable organizations."