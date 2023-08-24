A South Carolina man not only threw his 15-month-old baby in the air and let him drop onto the pavement, but he asserted he often dropped the child to “toughen” him up,” according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Richard Kavin Register III, 29, was booked into the Horry County Jail on Friday under a $50,716 bond for unlawful conduct toward a child, public intoxication, and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the documents, a witness flagged down an officer on Aug. 17. She described seeing Register drop and shake a baby in a stroller.

According to cops, she pointed out the defendant’s direction to police. The officer found Register picking up the baby off the ground, documents stated.

Police said the defendant was “immediately hostile,” slurred his speech, and had trouble standing still.

The father allegedly admitted drinking and to dropping the child.

From police documents:

The offender added that there is nothing wrong with playing rough with the victim and that he drops him often in an attempt to toughen the victim up. Due to the offender’s level of intoxication, I ordered him to place victim back into the stroller and detained him while I investigate further.

The officer noted redness and dirt on the back of the baby and a “small scrape” on his stomach.

“The naked victim [was] also crying hysterically and appeared to be dehydrated,” police said.

EMS and other first responders arrived. The baby was taken to Grand Strand hospital for further assessment.

Police described speaking to a person described as “the involved other”; this person allegedly did not appear to have any concerns with Register’s behavior or the safety of the baby.

From cops:

[Department of Social Services] was contacted and responded to the hospital to take emergency protective custody of the child due to concerns that the involved other was aware of the offender’s history of harming of the victim and still allowing him to care for the victim.

In a follow-up interview with the witness, she said that Register stopped in the middle of the street in front of her vehicle and started shaking the baby, in the words of the report, “really fast in a baby stroller.” The defendant allegedly threw the victim into the air above his head and then let the child land on the pavement.

She attempted to get the baby from the man, but the man yelled at her, she said.

Police claimed to find a zip-close bag containing 5.49 grams of marijuana on Register. There was also allegedly a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor under the stroller.

