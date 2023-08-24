Florida siblings filmed themselves engaging in ‘consensual sex’ in front of 2 kids: Police

A 32-year-old woman in Florida and her 34-year-old biological brother were arrested this week after they allegedly filmed themselves engaging in consensual sexual acts in the presence of two children.

Samantha Lyne Tober and Leonard Charles Tober, Jr. were taken into custody on Monday and charged with six counts each of incest and lewd or lascivious exhibition (domestic) on a victim under age 16, both felonies, authorities announced.

Samantha Tober is also facing one additional count of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 (domestic).

According to a press release from the Ocala Police Department, the investigation into the Tober siblings began when multiple people on June 25 reported to an OPD officer that Samantha Tober had “sent nude images of a 7-year-old child and that she made verbal statements of sexual abuse to the child, including that she often engages in sex with her brother.”

The investigation was taken over by an OPD detective and agents with the state Department of Children and Families. Investigators said that during an interview with Samantha Tober, she granted them permission to search her cellphone. The search did turn up nude images, but police said they determined the images to be “erotica,” rather than child sexual abuse material.

While continuing the investigation into Samantha Tober, police said they uncovered “multiple videos” of her “engaging in what appeared to be consensual sex with her biological brother, Leonard Tober Jr.”

Police then conducted a follow-up interview with both of the Tober siblings, during which, it was determined that “two child victims were present during the incestual acts,” the department wrote in the release.

“Additional evidence was obtained that Samantha [Tober] committed a sexual crime on a child,” the release states.

Other than the capital sexual battery charge, it was not immediately clear what unlawful behavior Samantha Tober is accused of committing or whether the victim was one of the children present during the alleged acts of incest.

The investigation led to both siblings being arrested and processed at the Marion County Detention Center. Leonard Tober is currently being held on $150,000 bond while Samantha Tober is being held without bond. The duo are currently scheduled to appear in Marion County Circuit Court before Judge Anthony M. Tatti at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]