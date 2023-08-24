A 40-year-old man in Washington state was arrested over the weekend following a bizarre series of events in which he allegedly broke into a home while a teenage girl was in the house, forced his way into a car in the garage, and when confronted by police, began chugging gasoline straight from a canister.

Police have not released the identity of the suspected burglar/fuel drinker, but the department did release body camera footage of the incident.

According to a press release from the Seattle Police Department, officers at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 responded to a 911 call regarding a possible break-in at a home located in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they banged on the front door of the residence, but the 17-year-old female victim inside was “too afraid to answer the door for the officers.”

“In fear for the life safety of the juvenile, officers breached the front door to make entry and began to search for the 17-year-old female victim and the suspect,” the release states. “The male suspect was located first inside the homeowner’s vehicle in the garage. Officers observed he had a gas can and a hammer in his lap. When asked to exit the vehicle, the suspect began drinking gasoline out of the container.”

In the video, the suspect can be seen in the car as police enter the garage. Within seconds of two officers entering the garage, he appears to start taking long swigs from the gasoline canister and gagging. As officers order him out of the vehicle, he can be heard saying, “I don’t want no problems.”

As police continued to order the suspect to exit the vehicle, he refused and “continued to consume more gasoline.”

Because the suspect refused to follow commands from police and was endangering his own life, plus the hazard created by the gasoline in general, officers decided to force entry into the vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window.

As soon as the window is broken, the suspect began to furiously guzzle the gasoline, then tried to jump over to the passenger-side seat before being forcibly removed by several officers. The suspect then appears to struggle as at least four officers put him facedown on the floor and handcuff him.

He was booked into King County Jail on one count of residential burglary.

After placing the suspect under arrest, officers located the 17-year-old female on the second floor of the home and escorted her outside safely.

