Police claim a man kidnapped a DoorDash driver, sexually battered her, and shot at her relatives — then he robbed another woman hours later.

Joseph Killins, 38, is locked up at the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County, Florida, records show.

“This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit.”

According to cops, the DoorDash driver had been making a delivery when Killins forced her back into her car Tuesday at 11 p.m. Family members tracked her down through her phone and saved her, though Killins managed to shoot a relative of her girlfriend, officers said.

“Killins forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, where he then sexually battered her,” police wrote. “The victim’s family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived and rescued her from the car. Killins responded by firing multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend, a female in her 20s, before fleeing the scene.”

Officers said that Killins then robbed another woman early Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Cool Springs Road in the Belara Lakes Apartments complex. He allegedly threw her to the ground, punched her, and stole her backpack. Killins then ran toward the Haven Waters Edge Apartment, officers said.

Detectives said they tracked Killins down late Friday night to the Tampa Inn at 2901 E. Busch Blvd.

Killins is charged in the first case with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery, and aggravated battery with a weapon. There is a separate robbery charge for the April 19 allegation.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]