A 34-year-old man in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly kidnapping and raping two young boys, ages 12 and 13, at gunpoint just days apart, with authorities saying there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

William Rex Beckam was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and multiple probation violations, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the first alleged attack took place on the afternoon of May 4 in Irving, Texas, 11 miles west of Dallas.

Police say that the 13-year-old victim left his home at about 4:30 p.m. and walked to an area east of northbound President George Bush Turnpike and Rainier Street. While standing underneath an overpass, the boy said he was approached by an unknown male driving a black sedan who had stopped on the service road.

He described the man as a thin white male with bleached blonde hair with dark roots, circle tattoos on his face, and a black widow spider tattoo behind his ear.

The man — who the victim later identified as Beckam — allegedly offered to give the victim a ride to a nearby Walmart and also offered to buy him a beverage. However, when the boy got into the car, he said that Beckam drove him to an empty parking lot in the 3600 block of Esters Road, then stopped the car. The victim told police that Beckam started smoking what he believed to be marijuana before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the boy.

“The white male then told the victim to undo his pants,” the affidavit states. “The victim stated the suspect performed oral sex on him and then forced him (the victim) to perform oral sex on him (the suspect).”

Still holding the victim at gunpoint, Beckam allegedly ordered the boy into the backseat of the car, where Beckam forcibly penetrated him, police say. Afterward, Beckam allegedly drove the victim back home, dropping him off a house away from his residence.

The victim said that Beckam threatened him not to tell anybody what happened, “causing the victim to be fearful of serious bodily injury or death,” the affidavit states.

In an interview with police, the victim provided a detailed description of his attacker, even providing a drawing of what the man’s face tattoos looked like and what pattern they were in.

Investigators then looked through Dallas County mugshots until they found one of Beckam, who matched the description the victim gave police, and had the same face tattoos. The victim then “immediately” identified Beckam from a blind photo lineup, according to police.

The second alleged attack occurred on May 9 when a 12-year-old boy said Beckam approached him while walking to school and forced him into a car at gunpoint, Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA reported. The victim reportedly said that Beckam drove to a secluded area and, while holding him at gunpoint, ordered him to get into the backseat, where he sexually assaulted him “while calling him racial slurs.”

The news station spoke to the second victim’s mother, who said the attack had left her son unbearably traumatized.

“My son was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint,” she told the station.” My baby tried to jump out of the car. He restrained my child. Hit my child.”

According to WFAA, the second victim also provided a description matching Beckam and then picked Beckam from a blind photo lineup.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia urged any additional victims to come forward, telling WFAA that the department will “absolutely ensure that they have everything they need.” Anyone with information relevant to the case has been asked to contact DPD Detective Raungi Jones at 214-671-4331.

