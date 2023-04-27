‘Shut up and take it like a man’: Babysitter allegedly raped 13-year-old, held knife to genitals and threatened to ‘cut it off if he told’

Law enforcement authorities in Texas are searching for a 41-year-old mother and babysitter who allegedly forced a 13-year-old child in her care to dress up in women’s clothing, sexually assaulted him, then threatened to cut off his penis if he told anyone.

Charlene Gayle Kornegay is wanted for aggravated sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incident allegedly took place in the summer of 2021 but was first reported by the victim to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in March of last year. A therapist conducted a forensic interview with the victim and the report was passed on to the Houston Police Department for further investigation.

During the forensic interview, conducted at the Brazoria County Alliance for Children, the victim stated that on July 11, 2021, he was staying at Kornegay’s home and took a shower. Upon getting out of the shower, Kornegay allegedly told him to “put on a dress, heels, and a bra,” per the document.

“The defendant then had sex with him in her son’s room while her son was asleep,” the affidavit states.

The victim told investigators that Kornegay also applied lotion “on his ‘pee pee'” and then performed oral sex on him. According to the victim, when he told Kornegay to stop, she told him to “shut up and take it like a man.”

Kornegay is also accused of sexually assaulting the child a second time, while he was in the bathtub. However, this time, when the victim told her to stop, she complied, per the affidavit.

When investigators spoke to the victim’s father, he allegedly told them that Kornegay was his son’s babysitter and he knew that she had a son as well. He said that Kornegay would often tell him that she wanted the victim to come to her house and “play video games” with her son.

The father further told police that when his son first came to him with the sexual assault allegations, he “couldn’t believe it.” However, he said that as his son continued to provide graphic details about the alleged encounter he “knew something happened,” explaining that his son “does not know how to express himself like that.”

“[The victim’s father] also stated that he was on the phone when [his son] stated that [Kornegay] put a knife to his penis and stated she would cut it off if he told,” the affidavit states.

At the time of the alleged sexual assault, Kornegay had just received a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of possessing methamphetamine. The state on Thursday filed court documents to fully adjudicate that case, claiming that Kornegay violated the terms of her deferred sentence by committing aggravated sexual assault against a child.

She had also previously been convicted on charges of theft and insurance fraud, court records show.

