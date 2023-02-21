Three people were arrested on kidnapping and other charges after they allegedly tied a victim to a chair with barbed wire and carved cross symbols into the victim’s face and body in a basement, a county sheriff in North Carolina said.

Patrick Colby Banks, 24, James Angel, 19, and Nicole Sawyer, 18, were arrested in connection with the case that broke Sunday when deputies got a report about a victim showing up at a home, claiming to be kidnapped, said Sheriff Buddy Harwood in Madison County, North Carolina.

Investigators canvased the area and found the home where the crime happened, he said. Inside were defendants Banks, Angel, and Sawyer.

Deputies said Banks was wanted on a parole violation and had a felony warrant for his arrest for cutting off a probation electronic monitoring device, the sheriff said. Angel had a warrant for larceny and possession of marijuana from another county.

The victim was held in a basement, tied to a chair with barbed wire, mouth taped shut.

Harwood said the victim had been punched and kicked in the head, struck multiple times in the head by multiple firearms, struck multiple times with a crowbar, and sliced by multiple knives causing numerous cuts to the victim’s face and hands.

The suspects were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Banks is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]