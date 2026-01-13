A Florida woman says she shot her abusive ex-husband dead after he threatened to kill her and tried choking her, telling cops "it was me or him," according to police.

Laura Hawks, 55, claims her ex Jason Hawks, 48, approached her with his arms outstretched in an attempt to strangle her before she opened fire on him with a revolver she secretly stole from him the day before, local ABC affiliate WCJB reports, citing information provided by the Levy County Sheriff's Office.

A police press release says a juvenile who was at the former couple's home in Williston called 911 and reported the incident after finding Jason Hawks dead inside.

"During the course of the investigation detectives learned there was an extensive history of domestic violence between Laura and Jason," the release says. "Laura told detectives she armed herself with a firearm alleged to belong to Jason on the day prior. She shot Jason several times when he entered the bedroom they shared."

According to WCJB, police say Laura Hawks told them she hid her ex-husband's revolver under a pillow and then pulled it on him after he began approaching her. Laura Hawks allegedly claims to have shot Jason Hawks once in the abdomen before firing several more times in an attempt to "put him out of his misery," police report.

Laura Hawks told cops she stayed by Jason Hawks' side as he bled out over a span of several hours, even bringing him water and tea. She refused to get him medical attention, according to police.

"Evidence indicated Jason did not immediately succumb to his injuries and lay bleeding inside the residence for several hours," the police press release says. "Laura made no effort to call for emergency service to render aid or report the shooting. She instead covered his remains with clothing to conceal him."

After he died, Laura Hawks allegedly told cops she hid Jason Hawks' body under a pile of clothes and made plans to bury him in the backyard before the juvenile found him.

"She intended to bury him in the backyard to avoid arrest," the police press release says.

Laura Hawks was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, failure to report a death, and evidence tampering. She was booked into the Levy County Jail and is being held without bond.