A 52-year-old man in Illinois was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to shoot his neighbor multiple times after the two got into a dispute over the defendant having his dog off-leash in a common area.

Christopher M. Baugher was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a concealed carry permit, records show.

According to a news release from the Fox Lake, Illinois, Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 6800 block of State Park Road after receiving a report of a "disturbance" between two neighbors. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they made contact with two individuals, one of whom was Baugher.

The complainant was only identified as a 55-year-old neighbor who also lived in the 6800 block of State Park Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the altercation between the neighbors "began as a verbal argument related to Baugher's dog being off its leash in a common community area."

"The altercation escalated when Baugher returned to his residence and then came back to continue the argument while carrying a concealed firearm," police wrote in the release. "During the encounter, Baugher allegedly brandished the firearm and threatened the neighbor. The neighbor subsequently called 911, and Baugher returned to his residence."

According to court documents obtained by the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, Baugher threatened to shoot the neighbor during the argument, allegedly telling the older man, "I'll put three in you" while the victim was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher also reportedly heard Baugher's remark.

In an interview with police, Baugher reportedly said that he had been walking his dog on a leash, but claimed the animal escaped.

Following Baugher's arrest, authorities obtained a firearms restraining order against him which prohibited him from possessing or obtaining any guns or ammunition. A search warrant was subsequently executed on Baugher's residence on Jan. 8, where investigators said they discovered and seized multiple firearms as well as ammunition.

Baugher was transported to the Lake County Jail and appeared before county judge Michael Nerheim on Friday. Nerheim rejected a petition from the state attorney's office to keep Baugher in detention until his trial, concluding that prosecutors failed to prove that he was an imminent danger to the community. The judge emphasized that Baugher confessed to his conduct and was cooperative with police, per the Scanner.

Baugher was released from detention Friday and is currently slated to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.