An 84-year-old Florida driver allegedly crashed into a wheelchair-bound man who was crossing the road and dragged the victim down the street, leaving his glasses stuck to the SUV's grill before the driver fled.

Cops say Antonio Hernandez was driving his Honda Pilot east on West 49th Street in Hialeah around 10:45 a.m. Friday when he turned right on Palm Avenue, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime. At the same time, the victim was crossing Palm Avenue in his wheelchair, cops said.

Hernandez allegedly hit the man and started dragging him down the road. Eventually, the victim and his wheelchair were pulled under the car and run over, cops said. The suspect kept driving, per officers.

Police found the victim in the road, unresponsive but still breathing. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

Several witnesses in the area snapped photos of the suspect vehicle and called 911. The photos included the license plate number, which was eventually tied to Hernandez. Officers met Hernandez as he pulled into his home a few hours later.

Detectives noticed the victim's glasses were still affixed to the SUV's grill. There was also blood on the bumper, cops wrote.

After receiving his Miranda rights, Hernandez allegedly admitted to investigators he was the only one driving the vehicle on the day in question. He reportedly said he hit something that felt like "scrap" and thought another vehicle hit him. He looked back and saw nothing behind him so he continued to drive to his doctor's appointment, the affidavit stated.

The suspect's wife told local NBC affiliate WTVJ that her husband didn't see anyone in the road while he was driving.

"I don't know what happened," she told the station.

Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with death. He remains in the Miami-Dade Corrections facility without bond.

His next court date is set for Tuesday.