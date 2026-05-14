A 56-year-old Florida man is accused of shooting his roommate after accusing his ex-wife of divorcing him because she was physically attracted to the victim.

Ramon Lauzurique-Gonzalez was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the violence erupted at a residence on Southwest 10th Street where the defendant, his ex-wife, the victim, and the victim's wife had all been living together for approximately three months. Police said the defendant's ex-wife and the victim's wife are sisters.

The tension reportedly reached a breaking point at approximately 4:30 p.m. when the defendant began arguing with his ex-wife about the cause of their divorce.

"The defendant was jealous, stating to [his ex-wife] that she divorced him because she was attracted to the victim," the affidavit says. "The defendant then exited the premises from the front door, stating in Spanish, 'I'm going to solve a problem.'"

He returned a short time later, entering through the south entrance of the premises.

The victim's wife told detectives she was in the kitchen preparing food for her husband, who had recently arrived home from work, when she saw the defendant exit his bedroom brandishing a black handgun. The defendant allegedly pointed the weapon at the victim and shouted, "I'm going to f—ing kill you today," according to the affidavit.

Lauzurique-Gonzalez fired one round, striking the victim in the right shoulder and causing him to collapse to the ground, police wrote.

When the victim stood back up and attempted to disarm the gunman, Lauzurique-Gonzalez allegedly struck him on the left side of the head with the firearm. Both women in the house said they attempted to grab the defendant to restrain him during the struggle.

The victim was eventually able to wrestle the handgun away from Lauzurique-Gonzalez, which he then tossed toward the front door to keep it at a "safe distance" from the defendant before fleeing the scene. Officers later recovered the black handgun near the north entrance of the apartment.

Police located the defendant near Southwest 34th Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, just a few blocks from where the shooting took place.

The victim and both witnesses later positively identified the defendant in sequential photographic lineups. While the suspect waived his constitutional rights and agreed to speak with detectives, the specific content of that conversation has been redacted from public records.

Lauzurique-Gonzalez is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to return to court.