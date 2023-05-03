A 39-year-old man in Illinois was arrested last week after deputies with the local sheriff’s office allegedly caught him having sexual intercourse with a horse.

Jack R. Blank, who allegedly copulated with the same animal more than 10 times, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact with an animal, a class four felony, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a copy of a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Muddy River News, several deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office made the repulsive discovery just after midnight on Friday while on patrol in Melrose Township, about 130 miles southwest of Peoria, inside the state’s western border with Missouri.

Several deputies were reportedly conducting stationary patrols at approximately 12:44 a.m. near a farm in the 4200 block of Deer Ridge Road when they reportedly came across Blanke having intercourse with the horse. Authorities say that Blanke was standing on a five-gallon bucket and feeding apples to the animal while simultaneously “performing coitus,” according to the report.

The outlet further reported that during his first appearance in court on Friday, Eighth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tad T. Brenner explicitly stated that Blanke stands accused of having “placed his penis inside the vagina” of the horse.

During the proceeding, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Parker told the court that Blanke “allegedly had sex with the horse about a dozen times” at the farm, the Muddy River News reported. Parker reportedly sought for bond in Blanke’s case to be set at $2,000.

Blanke’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Sarah Lucey, reportedly requested that Judge Brenner set Blanke’s bond at $1,000. Lucey contended that Blanke has heart disease and had been experiencing spells of dizziness since being incarcerated at the Adams County Jail.

She argued that Blanke’s only income is the $1,000 a month he makes from disability, and the vast majority of that — $700 — goes toward his rent.

It leaves little money for food, she reportedly told the court, also noting he lives a short distance from the courthouse and should not have trouble making it to future hearings

“He is as low risk as anybody could possibly come,” she reportedly said. “He has no criminal history whatsoever. He has stable housing and has for the past two years.”

But Judge Brenner sided with prosecutors, setting Blanke’s bond at $2,000. Blanke remained in detention as of Wednesday morning, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court again before Circuit Judge Robert Adrian for his arraignment on May 10, where he will be represented by Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt, according to the court docket.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Public Defender’s Office did not immediately respond to messages from Law&Crime.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]