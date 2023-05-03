An NYPD officer was convicted on numerous child pornography-related offenses in federal court on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace, Timothy Martinez, 43, was convicted by jurors on one count each of attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and two counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor over crimes spanning several years.

While officers accused of such crimes are typically fired, New York City officials took a different approach in this case.

“Martinez is employed as a police officer by the New York City Police Department, and immediately prior to his arrest, was on active duty in the U.S. Army Reserve,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted in a press release.

The conviction came after a week-long trial before U.S. District Judge Frederic Block. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“The jury found that the defendant not only violated the trust of the public that he was sworn to serve but specifically victimized vulnerable children for years. Instead of using his position as a member of the NYPD to protect children, he shamefully gained the trust of minors in order to sexually exploit them,” Peace said in the press release. “Protecting children from sexual exploitation will always be a priority of this Office. I commend the prosecutors and investigators for their outstanding work removing this predator from patrolling the streets and from our district.”

During the trial, prosecutors said that between October 2016 and March 2017, Martinez engaged in live video sex chats with a minor girl who had been treated for a brain tumor. During those chats, the NYPD officer convinced the girl to perform sexual acts.

Martinez also engaged in a series of live video sex chats with another minor girl between September 2012 and November 2016, prosecutors noted, similarly convincing her to “show him her nude body and engage in sex acts even after she disclosed that she had been sexually abused by family members,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted.

An investigation also determined that Martinez had hundreds of images of child pornography in his possession, jurors learned. In June 2018, the defendant was caught after he attempted to receive “numerous” child pornography videos from an undercover member of law enforcement – who he believed was a minor, prosecutors said.

“When he swore his oath as a police officer, Timothy Martinez was entrusted to enforce the law and protect the innocent. Instead of upholding his oath, Martinez preyed on the young, turning innocent children into victims,” HSI New York Special Agent-in-Charge Ivan J. Arvelo added. “Our elation at this verdict is tempered by the pain and suffering these young victims endured as a result of this predator’s criminal actions. Those in positions of public trust are held to a higher standard as guardians of the innocent, and HSI New York will continue to utilize every resource at our disposal to protect children from those who seek to do them harm.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]