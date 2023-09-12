A 25-year-old on the run after his mother was shot to death on Labor Day last week was found Sunday with a gun ordering stuffed cheese bread at Domino’s, authorities in Detroit, Michigan say.

The manhunt for Joshua Bryant Hill had been ongoing for a week when a Detroit patrol officer recognized him at the Domino’s in question and moved in for an arrest as employees at the pizza place were advised to step back, Detroit Police Chief James White said of the circumstances surrounding Hill’s capture.

Hill is suspected of murdering his 64-year-old mother by repeatedly shooting her at her Glenwood Street home on Sept. 4 in the City of Inkster, an area west of Downtown Detroit and Dearborn. As of early Tuesday afternoon, the victim had not yet been identified publicly.

On Sept. 6, the Wednesday after Labor Day, Michigan State Police said they were searching for Hill, a Black male standing at 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. Authorities said the suspect was “believed to be on foot in the Metro Detroit area” and was considered “armed and dangerous.” Cops, state and local, were also searching for and found a 2005 Ford Escape and 2020 Ford Escape linked to Hill in the Detroit area.

By Thursday of last week, detectives obtained a first-degree murder and felony firearm warrant, noting that the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office had signed off on said warrant.

“We still believe he is in the Metro Detroit area. If you see him do not approach and call 911,” state cops said.

Investigators announced Monday of this week that Hill was, in fact, still in Detroit — where he was arrested Sunday — and said that he had a gun in his possession.

“Good news,” Michigan State Police said, “Joshua Hill, wanted for the Inkster homicide, has been located and taken into custody by DPD. And of course he had a gun on him. Pends arraignment and court.”

Whether the gun was the same firearm allegedly used to shoot Hill’s mother is not immediately clear.

Where did police find Hill? “[D]owntown buying a pizza” at Domino’s, in the words of Chief White, as seen in local Fox affiliate WJBK’s report on what took place.

The news segment made sure to clarify that Hill had more precisely ordered stuffed cheese bread.

The location of the Domino’s is 535 Griswold St. in Downtown Detroit.

Police Chief White credited a patrol officer for recognizing Hill from reports and police statements that included photographs. The yet-to-be-identified officer apparently took Hill into custody for Inkster cops without using force.

Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff reacted to the arrest with a big picture assessment of the suspect’s alleged activities while on the run in the murder case: “If you will kill your mother, you’ll do anything.”

Teresa McNea, a neighbor, told WJBK that she couldn’t sleep while Hill was on the run.

“We’ve known the family for 28 or 29 years now. Really, really good people. I’m shocked,” McNea reportedly said, adding later: “Their son, Josh, definitely had some mental issues. He kept himself over there in 2 1/2 years. He never spoke to anybody on this block.”

22nd District Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Hill was arraigned on Tuesday and that his bond was set at $1,000,000.

A probable cause conference is currently set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Court records list Samer Naim Jadallah as Hill’s defense lawyer. Law&Crime reached out for comment.

Additional court records show that there have been at least three low-level civil infraction cases against Hill since 2015: one for double parking in 2021, one for impeding traffic in 2017, and once in 2015 for failing to yield.

