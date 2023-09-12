A 30-year-old man in West Virginia was arrested over the weekend, accused of holding a woman hostage in his home after a fight over McDonald’s, during which he allegedly restrained her by the neck and threatened to starve her and slit her throat. John Moore Jr. was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of domestic battery, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, Sept. 9 responded to an alert regarding an adult female being held against her will at a unit located in the Garret Mills Apartment Complex in Grafton, a probable cause affidavit obtained by Clarksburg NBC/ABC affiliate WBOY-TV stated. An individual had reportedly contacted the sheriff’s office and told deputies that the victim had just sent them a text message stating, “He’s holding me hostage,” in reference to Moore.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they knocked on the door in an attempt to make contact with Moore or the victim but no one answered, per the report. After several attempts, deputies forced their way into the apartment and announced they were law enforcement.

Soon after entering the apartment, deputies said they spotted the victim coming out of a room and down a hallway with Moore following close behind as she yelled for him to “get the [expletive] away from me,” according to a report from Weston CBS affiliate WDTV. Deputies then placed Moore into custody.

In an interview with the victim, she reportedly told police that she and Moore got into a heated argument because Moore was “supposed to bring her back McDonald’s, but did not because ‘she was being a selfish b—- and didn’t answer the phone.'”

The ensuing argument quickly escalated, with Moore allegedly telling the victim, “I’m going to f—ing choke you to death and watch you lay there,” and “I am going to put you in the basement and starve you to death while I eat in front of you,” the affidavit reportedly states.

The victim also claimed that Moore restrained her by gripping her around the neck, holding her in place and tearing her shirt, WDTV reported.

“[S]econds before deputies arrived, Moore was restraining [the victim] by her neck, refusing to let her go, with one hand and holding a knife up to her with his other hand and stated, ‘I’m going to slit your f—ing throat,'” deputies wrote, per WBOY.

The victim’s name, age, and relationship to Moore have not been reported. The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime.

Moore was being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

