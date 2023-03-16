‘I shot her’: Arizona dad allegedly killed wife in front of their 4 kids, then casually confessed to neighbor  

A 38-year-old man in Arizona has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in their bedroom and stuffed her body in a closet while their four young children were inside the apartment. Mohammad Alkurdi was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Chandler Police Department, officers on March 14 responded to a report about a domestic violence-related shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders say they located a male suspect — later identified as Alkurdi — outside the apartment with his four children, all under the age of nine. Police say they immediately detained Alkurdi, who is a Jordanian citizen, without incident.

“Officers located the mother of the children inside the family’s apartment with an apparent gunshot wound,” the release states. “Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released until authorities are able to notify her next of kin, some of whom live outside of the country.

According to a sworn affidavit obtained by Phoenix CBS affiliate KPHO-TV, the initial 911 call was placed by Alkurdi’s neighbor following a disturbing interaction with the alleged killer.

The neighbor reportedly told police that after hearing what sounded like a gunshot, he ran into Alkurdi leaving the family’s apartment. Alkurdi allegedly told the neighbor, “I shot her,” in reference to his wife before walking away. One of Alkurdi’s sons then went to the neighbor and said that his father had just shot his mother, KPHO reported.

Investigators at the scene reportedly recovered a firearm from inside Alkurdi’s home and noted in the affidavit that at least two shots were fired. His wife’s body was reportedly found inside a closet in the main bedroom.

Police later learned that two days before the alleged murder, on March 12, Alkurdi purchased the firearm investigators believe was used in the shooting, according to KPHO. He reportedly purchased the bullets on Tuesday, only hours before the shooting.

Alkurdi reportedly has a history of domestic violence issues, with police saying that on at least one occasion he threatened his wife with a knife.

Alkurdi is currently only facing the lone murder charge, but police said they are still investigating his wife’s death and may also file charges for child endangerment.

