A Florida man was arrested more than 17 months after he allegedly killed a woman with the help of chloroform before disposing of her body in an unknown location.

Ronald Chester Racki, 75, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Laikyn Marie West in Venice, cops said Friday at a press conference.

According to cops, West's roommate in Bradenton reported her missing in September 2024 after not seeing her for three days. Investigators determined Racki was the last person to see West alive. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Racki and West spoke on the phone around 8 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

Racki admitted to investigators that he would pay her for sexual favors. He picked her up that day and they went to Venice for lunch. But investigators could find no evidence of him dropping her off.

Cops later learned from West's journal entries that Racki paid her more than $900 to use chloroform on her during sex. Racki claimed he "never really chloroformed her" though he admitted he used the cleaning product at his used car dealership in the 500 block of Spur Street.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Racki's phone where they reportedly found several disturbing images. There were photos of a nude West who was bound with handcuffs and cable ties. One of the pictures was taken around 10 p.m. the day West went missing. Cops also reportedly discovered violent pornography.

In December 2024, a couple of weeks after cops interviewed Racki about West's disappearance, he tried to commit suicide, police stated. While in the hospital, he reportedly told a nurse "I killed four women six weeks ago," although detectives have not found any credible evidence to back up this claim.

According to the affidavit, officers spoke with a car detailer who told them he worked on one of Racki's vehicles. He reportedly said he noticed a suspicious stain on the rear floor and smelled an odd odor.

Racki was arrested on Friday morning and taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he remains without bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 20.

Police continue to search for West's body.

"After months of careful and coordinated investigative work, the evidence developed in this case supports this arrest and charge," said Venice Police Chief Andy Leisenring. "We remain committed to seeking justice for Laikyn West and to bringing answers to her family."