A 29-year-old man in Texas is accused of killing his own brother, allegedly stabbing his older sibling multiple times in the back during an argument in front of multiple witnesses.

Nestor Eduardo Flores was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of 43-year-old Jose Gabriel Flores, records show.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, deputies at about 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday responded to a call regarding a stabbing at a residence in the 3500 block of Mile 13 North. The residence is located in a rural area about 240 miles south of San Antonio.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders said they found Jose Flores suffering from multiple stab wounds and noted he had allegedly been "stabbed by his brother." The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds and died.

By the time deputies reached the scene, Nestor Flores had allegedly fled the area on foot. He was located at his home and placed under arrest Thursday morning. He was briefly hospitalized before being discharged Thursday evening, Weslaco, Texas-based ABC affiliate KRGV reported. Footage of Nestor Flores in court for his arraignment on Friday was posted by the station and showed the defendant wearing a sling on his left arm.

Witnesses to the incident told investigators that Nestor Flores and his older brother had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, Brownsville-based NBC and CBS affiliate KVEO reported. At some point, Nestor Flores allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Jose Flores several times in the back.

It was not immediately clear what the two siblings were arguing about prior to the fatal attack.

Nestor Flores' defense attorney, Hector Hernandez Jr., told the judge that his client was likely acting in self-defense when he stabbed his brother, according to KRGV. Hernandez sought $10,000 bond for his client, but the court set the bond amount at $1 million, records show.

A date for Nestor Flores' next court appearance was not available as of Sunday evening.