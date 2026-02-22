A high school wrestler in New Jersey with a "propensity for aggression" and "violence" got drunk at a bar with his parents, was kicked out, and then "without justification" attacked a father outside, striking him with a fatal punch, a lawsuit from the victim's wife says.

The 18-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge as an adult, but that hasn't stopped his school from letting him continue wrestling.

"What a disgrace," said Jennifer Trexler, a close friend of Jennifer Beebe — whose husband Oron Beebe was allegedly killed by Delsea Regional High School senior Luke Humphrey — in an interview with NJ.com. "I'm furious," Trexler said. "He should not be rewarded in any manner."

Jennifer Beebe filed a lawsuit late last month against Humphrey, who was 16 at the time of the alleged attack, and the bar where he was allegedly drinking, Bobby Ray's Black Horse Tavern, blaming them for her husband's death in 2024. Oron Beebe, 46, was walking out to a parking lot across the street from the Camden County bar when Humphrey randomly set upon him, his wife's legal complaint says.

"As [Oron Beebe] approached his vehicle in the subject lot, [Humphrey] suddenly and without justification physically attacked, struck and punched [Oron Beebe] in the head, causing [Beebe] to fall to the ground and strike his head, and sustain catastrophic head trauma and other injuries which ultimately led to his death," the complaint alleges.

"[Humphrey] had a propensity for aggression, violence, or disruptive behavior, including but not limited [to] having a restraining order against him and having numerous disciplinary issues prior to this date," the document adds.

Oron Beebe and his wife were with a friend that night and "sought to leave the bar due to conduct being permitted within it" by Humphrey and his parents, according to the complaint. The teen and other wrestlers from the area were allegedly invited by the Black Horse Tavern "in an effort to increase business and its customer base" to watch the NCAA wrestling championships.

Bar workers "permitted minors," including Humphrey, to be "present on the premises while alcohol was being served and consumed, and permitted or failed to prevent the service and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages by such minors and/or by persons who were visibly intoxicated and disorderly," the complaint alleges.

Humphrey and his parents were "forced" to leave the bar due to disruptive behavior, according to Jennifer Beebe, "for the safety of the patrons" inside.

This was done, however, without bar staff "implementing any reasonable measures to separate, secure, monitor, or otherwise protect other invitees, including [Oron Beebe] from foreseeable confrontation, violence, or retaliation by defendants," the complaint says.

A criminal complaint obtained by NJ.com says Humphrey's parents told police who were called to the scene that the teen acted in self-defense. Humphrey's father claimed Beebe threatened to "bury" the boy; a witness reported hearing Humphrey "shouting that he knocked out the victim because the victim had threatened him," according to the complaint.

Humphrey was arrested and charged with "recklessly causing the death of Oron Beebe" in October 2024, NJ.com reports. A Camden County jury indicted him in April 2025, according to online court records.

Attorney Robert Agre, who is representing Humphrey in the civil suit, told NJ.com that the teen did not consume alcohol on the night of the alleged attack.

"That's strongly denied," Agre said. "He didn't have any alcoholic beverages to drink."

Asked about the drinking allegations, Black Horse Tavern owner Bobby Ray Harris told NJ.com, "Absolutely did not happen."

Harris added, "None of these kids were drinking. We made sure as soon as they came in, I met with the staff and said, 'Listen, be very careful. I don't even want any of their parents' drinks on their table at all.'"

Humphrey's wrestling coach, meanwhile, said the teen is being allowed to wrestle because "he works hard" and "he's earned the right to be here just like every other kid," according to NJ.com. A spokesperson for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association told the outlet that there are no rules that make students eligible due to pending criminal charges.

"On matters such as this, the NJSIAA relies on its member schools as the first point of review to address student eligibility and participation and to determine whether any court-imposed restrictions exist," the spokesperson said. "We defer to the courts, and nothing in NJSIAA rules prohibits participation based solely on pending charges. If a student is lawfully attending school, has not been suspended and there are no restrictions from law enforcement or the courts, we respect those determinations."

Humphrey, who is out on bail, is scheduled to go on trial in March.