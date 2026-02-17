A California man used his hands and feet to beat his female neighbor to death at a hotel where they both were staying — in full view of a security camera — years after he tried to crush a woman with his body weight by pressing a hand on her throat, cops say.

"I am not fit for society," suspect Jeffrey McMaster Jr., 44, told police after a 2008 attack on a woman he tried to sexually assault, according to court documents obtained by the East Bay Times, a local newspaper in Alameda County.

"I keep doing s— like this," McMaster said.

A convicted felon who was found guilty of the 2008 attack and other violent crimes over the years, McMaster is now accused of killing a woman who lived at a residential hotel in Oakland where they both were staying, identified by the Oakland Police Department as 49-year-old Leslie Marshall.

Police say he pummeled the woman with his hands and feet outside the Twin Peaks Hotel in the 2300 block of San Pablo Avenue, according to a reporter with local Fox affiliate KTVU. McMaster allegedly walked back to his room after the attack and was found there by responding officers with his hands covered in blood, per the East Bay Times.

"OPD officers took 44-year-old Oakland resident Jeffrey McMaster into custody the same day as the homicide of the 47-year-old victim," an Oakland Police press statement says.

McMaster allegedly confessed to beating Marshall, whose body was found in a backyard of the hotel. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Sex offender registry records posted online by the California Department of Justice show that McMaster was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009 for the 2008 attack and then sentenced to four years in state prison. He was released in 2013 and listed by Cal DOJ officials as an "above average risk" on its Static-99R Risk Scores page, which is used to "predict the risk of sexual re-offense," according to the state website.

McMaster was also given a 22 for his Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (LS/CMI) Risk Score, which is used to "predict the risk of re-offense" of convicts and is considered a "high" score, according to state officials.

In 2023, McMaster was charged with allegedly attacking a roommate at a residential care home in San Lorenzo, during which he fractured the victim's eye socket, according to the East Bay Times. While in jail for that offense, he was accused of biting his cellmate on the ear and stabbing him in the neck with a pencil; the victim said McMaster also tried to suffocate him with a plastic bag.

In 2024, McMaster reportedly pleaded no contest to elder abuse and was placed on probation, with his term set to end in July 2026. McMaster's lawyer for that case reportedly argued that he suffered from mental health problems.

McMaster is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail. His arraignment for the Marshall slaying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.