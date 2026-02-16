A Colorado woman is headed to prison for decades for trying to murder her ex-boyfriend as he exited his vehicle in a shooting she'd been planning for weeks.

Duy Nguyen, 26, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars last week after a jury in December convicted her of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Cops in Longmont, which is about 15 miles northeast of Boulder, responded just before 9 p.m. Feb. 5, 2025, to the Green Meadows apartment complex after a 27-year-old man called to say he had been shot several times. Prosecutors said the victim opened the door to his car after driving home from a bar and was shot "point blank at least six times."

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face, shoulder, arm and thigh — but he survived. The victim was unsure of who shot him but thought it could be his ex-girlfriend, Nguyen. The two had dated but had broken up months before the shooting.

Investigators identified the suspect's car using license plate reader images and shell casings recovered at the scene. While executing a search warrant at her home, cops recovered the gun used in the shooting as well as electronic devices which revealed she had been "planning the shooting for weeks."

More from Law&Crime: Wife blew away CPAP-wearing husband as he slept in a chair, then told cops she'd be waiting for them on her porch: Police

"The reason we were here on an attempted murder sentencing instead of a first-degree murder sentencing is only because, by sheer luck, the victim survived the defendant shooting him six times, including once in the face, at point blank range," Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Brad Sherman said in a statement issued to the Daily Camera. "The court's sentence of 40 years accurately reflects the defendant's culpability in this case and hopefully brings a measure of justice and closure to the victim."