Woman broke into her ex-husband's house while he was sleeping and opened fire: Police

An Ohio man allegedly got a sudden wake-up call last month when he received an unexpected visit from his ex-wife in the middle of the night.

Amanda Heller, 31, is still in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after authorities said she broke into the home of her ex-husband on April 26. According to a criminal complaint filed in Bryan Municipal Court that was reviewed by Law&Crime, Heller allegedly entered the unnamed victim's home while he was asleep. She then allegedly threatened to kill him and "fired two rounds of a handgun while in the home."

Local CBS affiliate WTOL identified the homeowner as Heller's ex-husband. While the complaint stated that Heller fired a gun in the man's home twice, there were no injuries mentioned, nor were there other people in the home at the time.

According to online jail records, Heller was taken into custody on May 21. She was initially charged with felonious assault; after her case was bound over to the Williams County Court of Common Pleas, she was indicted for attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and improperly discharging a weapon at or into a habitation or school.

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Her bond was set at $100,000. Should Heller post bond, she was ordered not to make any contact with her ex-husband.

Heller's next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.