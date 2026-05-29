An Arizona man apparently thought it would be a good idea to walk into a Target with a gun shoved in his pants after swiping it from a pal's trunk. The friend tracked him down, ripped the gun away from the man inside the store, and shot him in front of horrified shoppers, according to police.

The pal, Dylan Stinson, 21, is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits after being arrested on Monday for the shooting, according to online court records.

An arrest affidavit obtained by AZ Family says Stinson had a handgun taken from the trunk of his car by the victim, who proceeded to hide the pistol in his pants and act as if he was going to Target to shop.

The victim was near the store's restroom area when Stinson confronted the man and shot him.

According to the affidavit, the victim was in Stinson's car earlier in the night with several others and had taken the handgun in question while Stinson was in a smoke shop. The business was in the same shopping complex as the Target.

Police say the victim grabbed Stinson's gun from the trunk and then immediately went to the Target with two women who were also in Stinson's car. While inside, Stinson noticed the trio was gone — along with his weapon — and he went to the Target to see if they were there, according to the affidavit.

Stinson and another man who was with him allegedly found the victim inside with the gun tucked down his pant leg, according to AZ Family. They pulled the victim to the ground, took the gun from him and then Stinson blasted him in the torso, per the affidavit.

Police were called and the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is recovering from multiple surgeries.

Surveillance video shows Stinson and the other man fleeing from the Target after the shooting, according to police. Stinson can be seen holding the handgun, according to police. A single shell casing was recovered from the scene.

Investigators used Flock license plate reader data to identify the car Stinson was driving, which was registered to his mother. They went to the mom's home and found Stinson there, along with the handgun he allegedly used.

Stinson was booked into jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.