A 53-year-old man in Massachusetts was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing his 82-year-old mother with a butter knife multiple times, beating her, and then running her over with a truck to ensure she was dead before asking staffers at the hotel where the killing took place to call the police.

Daniel Uhlman was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with armed assault to murder of a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 in the death of Nancy Uhlman, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, officers with the Marlborough Police Department responded to a call at about 12:38 p.m. on June 1 about an apparent homicide at the Holiday Inn & Suites in the 200 block of Lakeside Avenue, about 35 miles west of Boston. Once there, first responders found the alleged attacker and his mother in the parking lot where she died.

Uhlman allegedly attacked his mother and struck her with her truck in the parking lot, police said.

In courtroom video obtained by CBS News, prosecutors said Uhlman, who had been living at the hotel for about a month, admitted to authorities that he called his mother and invited her there that night, knowing he would kill her.

Uhlman told authorities that when his mother picked him up at around 12:30 p.m., he allegedly asked her to park in the hotel’s back parking lot so they could “smoke cigarettes” before brutally attacking her, prosecutors said.

“He pulled her out of the vehicle, he then indicated at this point he slammed her face and head into the pavement approximately 20 times, he then pulled out a butter knife that had been in his pocket and began to attempt to stab her with it,” Assistant District Attorney Meghan McGovern said during Friday’s court hearing.

But when Uhlman’s mother began fighting back, even getting ahold of the butter knife, prosecutors say he ran back to his mother’s truck and finished what he set out to do.

“He said that he drove the truck at his mother running her over, which he stated was to ensure she was, in fact, dead,” McGovern said.

When investigators asked Uhlman what motivated the brutal attack, he told them, “I just felt like killing her,” according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by NBC News.

The station reported that following the hearing, Uhlman’s attorney told reporters that his client “needs mental health treatment” and had been off his anti-psychotic medication for nearly a month at the time of the slaying.

This is not the first time Uhlman attacked his mother. In 2014 he was convicted of stabbing his mother multiple times using a set of steak knives. He spent over a year in jail and was released in May 2015, NBC News reported.

The Holiday Inn released the following statement to NBC News:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in the parking lot of our property. We are deeply saddened by this event and our thoughts go out to those affected. We want to assure our guests and the public that we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation, and all media inquiries should be directed to Marlborough Police Department.”

