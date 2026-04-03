A Texas man is behind bars again after previously being charged with threatening to kill his manager at Whataburger last summer, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

Robert Perry Jr., 33, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

In August 2025, the defendant was originally arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in late July of that year at the Whataburger on O'Connor Road in the far northwestern area of San Antonio.

The defendant was originally released after posting bond following his initial arrest, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

But now, Perry is back in jail again on the same charge, Bexar County court records show. The defendant was arrested on March 28, and a magistrate judge set his bond at $60,000 the next day.

The arrest is related to the original case, court records show.

During the initial investigation, the manager at the fast food restaurant said he was about to fire Perry when the situation got out of control, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Perry eventually got upset and started to yell at the manager during the would-be exit interview, police said. Then, the manager asked the defendant to leave the premises. Instead, however, Perry allegedly took out a knife and began threatening the other man.

"I'm not afraid of jail," the defendant allegedly told his manager. "I have a murder under my belt."

Police claim the threats against the Whataburger manager soon became even more direct. The defendant allegedly added: "I will follow you home," "I'll be back," and "I will kill you."

After that, Perry left the scene in a blue sedan, police said.

In video footage of the incident provided by the manager to investigators, no knife was visible, police said. The threats against the manager, however, were audible, according to law enforcement.

As of this writing, law enforcement has not commented on the re-arrest. Bexar County court records indicate Perry was formally indicted on the lone charge against him on Wednesday.

During his initial appearance, Perry requested and received a court-appointed attorney. His next court appearance is not yet scheduled.