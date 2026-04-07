A North Dakota man has admitted to threatening President Donald Trump by warning him that not even the most trusted agents tasked with protecting him could do so.

Andrew Walter Sandvik has pleaded guilty to knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of, to kidnap, and to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States, a federal plea agreement reviewed by Law&Crime states. Sandvik was 47 years old when he was charged in November 2025 with influencing a federal official by threat and threatening the vice president.

According to the plea agreement, on Aug. 30, 2025, Sandvik posted on Facebook, "Trump I am threatening your entire existence! Your SS cannot protect you from me!"

The defendant admitted that "a reasonable person would view the communication as containing a true threat to the President" and that "he posted the message for the purpose of issuing a true threat and with knowledge that the message would be viewed as a true threat," the court document adds.

The plea agreement states that due to Sandvik's plea, prosecutors will drop the remaining charges. The November 2025 indictment shows he was charged with three counts of threats against the president of the U.S. and one count of threats against the vice president of the U.S.

If Sandvik violates the terms of his plea agreement, "engages in any further criminal activity," or doesn't show up for his sentencing hearing, the U.S. "will be entitled to reinstate previously dismissed charges."

On Sept. 4, 2025, a Fargo Police Department detective reported Sandvik for making "concerning online posts regarding violence" directed toward Trump and law enforcement officers, a criminal affidavit in the case stated. The document added that the posts contained a profile picture of someone who "strongly resembles" Sandvik wearing a beanie hat.

After officers learned about the possibility that Sandvik may have been building a bomb, they spoke with him. And on Sept. 17, 2025, investigators learned the suspect had allegedly made "more concerning" posts about Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Secret Service it is no secret I am your biggest threat you better get here fast," read one post, with another calling for the FBI, CIA, and foreign intelligence agencies to "come get me!"

"Trump, Can You Feel My Footsteps Coming?" stated another post, followed by the words, "Death is now marching towards the failed and weak Donald Trump!" Sandvik also allegedly posted, "Patel I[']m waiting for you."

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Sandvik was arrested, and a judge issued an order of detention for him after prosecutors warned they believed he was mentally unstable and a likely threat to others, as Law&Crime previously reported. Prosecutors also asked that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation, using testimony from Sandvik's family members provided to federal agents to try to convince the court.

A family member reportedly told the FBI that over the summer, Sandvik claimed he was "directly communicating with God" and had been "assigned tasks to perform at God's request." Investigators noted that these statements were consistent with his social media posts.

Federal prosecutors say in the plea agreement that under its terms, Sandvik faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. They will, however, recommend "a sentence at the low end of the applicable Guideline range."

A sentencing date was not immediately listed on the docket.