A North Dakota man accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump and other high-ranking administration officials will remain locked up until his trial after federal prosecutors told the court they believe him to be mentally unstable and a likely threat to others.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal on Thursday issued an order of detention for Andrew Wayne Sandvik, who is currently charged with influencing a federal official by threat, court records show.

Senechal's order came despite a pretrial services report recommending Sandvik be placed on supervised release provided that he moves into his mother's home while his case is adjudicated, Fargo ABC affiliate WDAY reported.

In addition to seeking Sandvik's detention, prosecutors also requested that the court order the defendant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, bolstering their recommendation with testimony Sandvik's family members provided to federal agents.

For example, a family member told the FBI that over the summer, Sandvik claimed he was "directly communicating with God" and had been "assigned tasks to perform at God's request." Investigators noted that such statements were consistent with Sandvik's social media posts, several of which had already been brought to the attention of local police.

In September, an acquaintance of Sandvik told police about a Facebook post in which the defendant said he planned on "taking his spouse and kids to heaven." That same month, Sandvik allegedly posted the following:

My bride: We will be together in the Kingdom soon with 100% of your children. I have no need to see you while still on earth. You can trust me 100%.

Sandvik's court-appointed defense attorney reportedly argued that his client's posts were "not true threats," but Senechal said the "significant evidence" of threats and mental instability put forth by prosecutors was sufficient for the detention order.

As Law&Crime previously reported, authorities allege that on Sept. 4, a Fargo police detective reported Sandvik for making "concerning online posts regarding violence" directed toward Trump and local law enforcement officers.

One post appeared to threaten local police and another suggested a bomb was being built, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators received a complaint regarding the posts from a witness who said they knew Sandvik and pointed out where he lived.

By Sept. 17, officers spoke with Sandvik, principally concerning cinder blocks and bottles containing liquid at the camper he lived in on his mother's property. No wires were seen coming from the bottles. It was around this point that they learned the suspect had made "more concerning" posts about Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel.

"Secret Service it is no secret I am your biggest threat you better get here fast," read one post in all caps, with another calling for the FBI, CIA, and foreign intelligence services to "come get me!"

"Trump, Can You Feel My Footsteps Coming?" reads another, followed by the words, "Death is now marching toward the failed and weak Donald Trump!" Sandvik also allegedly posted, "Patel IM WAITING FOR YOU."

A website was referenced in at least one of the posts, with its URL containing the suspect's last name, according to investigators. The site, which was later financially tied to Sandvik, contained more "concerning posts of violence," authorities said.

"Law enforcement, U.S. Military and National Guard STAY HOME!" read one followed by the words, "You will die an angel's death if you attempt to protect Donald Trump." Another mocked the death of the late activist Charlie Kirk.

More posts were investigated. One read, "Trump is weak and will be destroyed soon," while another stated, "Trump's Blood Judgement Is Here! … You will soon find yourself without insides as they will be pulled from your body while your limbs are ripped out of their sockets."

After speaking with witnesses, authorities determined the posts were made by Sandvik and that he had also painted Airsoft guns black to "appear as realistic as possible."

Sandvik is currently scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20, records show.

Conrad Hoyt contributed to this report.