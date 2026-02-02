An 18-year-old college student in Arizona died during a fraternity "rush" event that turned into an alcohol-fueled "hazing" party, according to police.

The teenage victim was in his second semester at Northern Arizona University and was a "pledge" candidate in attendance at a Delta Tau Delta event on the 10 block of South Pine Grove Road in Flagstaff on Friday night, according to students and local cops.

"Alcohol consumption was reported to have occurred by numerous individuals in attendance, including pledge candidates," the Flagstaff Police Department said in a press release.

Authorities were called on Saturday morning after receiving a report about the teen pledge, whose identity has not been released, being found unresponsive at a home where the Delta Tau Delta party unfolded.

"Bystanders inside the home initiated CPR prior to police arrival," the police department said. "Upon arrival, officers found the individual not breathing and continued life-saving measures on scene until paramedics arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased on scene."

Three NAU students and members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for the criminal charge of hazing, according to Flagstaff police. They have been identified as new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; vice president Ryan Creech, 20; and treasurer Riley Cass, 20. All three are executive board members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

The arrests came after detectives executed search warrants the day after the party and conducted several interviews of witnesses who were at the residence during it.

"Preliminary information indicates the deceased male … attended a gathering at the residence the previous evening, identified as a 'rush' event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity," police said. "Detectives are continuing to follow-up on additional leads, reviewing evidence, and coordinating with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death."

Delta Tau Delta officials sent Law&Crime a statement on Monday saying they were "aware and deeply saddened by the tragic incident" at NAU that involved its members.

"The Fraternity is aware of an ongoing investigation into the incident and encourages its members' cooperation with local law enforcement," the statement said. "Delta Tau Delta is committed to partnering with local officials and the administration at Northern Arizona University to understand what led to this tragedy."

Fraternity officials added that the chapter has been placed on an "interim suspension" by NAU and is prohibited from "any activities" and associated operations pending the outcome of both "the professional investigation and the subsequent internal investigation" being conducted by Delta Tau Delta.

"Our position on hazing is clear: it is the antithesis of brotherhood and a violation of the values of Delta Tau Delta," the officials said. "Since our founding, the fraternity has maintained strong policies barring hazing, and our organization vigorously supports the implementation of anti-hazing legislation, such as 'Jack's Law' in Arizona and federal laws, such as the 2024 Stop Campus Hazing Act."

NAU released a statement about the student's death, as well, which noted how the rush event took place at an off-campus residence.

"We want to be clear: The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities," the school said. "The university is reviewing this matter under applicable university policies and student conduct processes, which are separate from the criminal justice system. In accordance with standard university processes, NAU has interim suspended Delta Tau Delta to allow a full investigation to take place and prioritize student safety."

The university noted how "this loss has deeply affected our campus," with students speaking to local media outlets in the wake of his death.

"I just think that it's kind of crazy that people who go here could haze someone to such an extent that a kid is gone. It's so daunting," a female student told local Fox affiliate KSAZ. "He was literally in his second semester, hadn't even finished the whole year. I'm sad. It's not fair."