A Wisconsin teenager who pleaded guilty to hitting a local marathon runner while driving drunk still faces another criminal charge.

Addison Bowell, 18, was charged with three counts of homicide and one hit-and-run charge in connection with the death of 54-year-old Ann Seidl. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WQOW, Bowell was drunk when she was behind the wheel and struck Seidl in the early morning hours of March 29, 2025. Bowell's mother found Seidl on the ground near her mailbox while she was heading out to work and called 911.

Bowell's mother told police that her daughter, then 17 years old, had come home drunk an hour earlier.

Seidl, who left behind three sons, was an accomplished marathon runner who was out for a run on the morning she was killed.

Police said Bowell's mother told them that her teenage daughter "just refuses" to stop drinking heavily and smoking marijuana, and she had attempted to bring Bowell to counseling and military camp for the issue. When police questioned Bowell at the home, she told them she "didn't want to deal with this," adding that she had "like 16 underages and couldn't get another one."

Bowell told police that "I drank a lot" before getting into her vehicle that morning and that she did not know what she hit and did not care. She blew 0.114 on a preliminary breath test and failed multiple sobriety tests, police said.

Police noted that a search of Bowell's phone revealed videos that she took of the damage to her car, which she sent to her friends. Her friends asked Bowell what she hit, to which she responded that she hit another car "so hard."

While in custody at the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Bowell said that she realized she hit something with her car after hearing a thud. She did not stop to see what she hit and told police she was on her phone at the time and not paying attention to the road.

Bowell asked if someone had died as a result of her actions and they confirmed that Seidl did die. Bowell's response was, "[W]ho walks on the road at 3 in the morning?… like… bro." She also asked, "[S]o, am I going to get out or not?"

On Thursday, Bowell pleaded guilty to the three homicide charges, which all cited her intoxication at the time of the incident. She is scheduled to go on trial for the hit-and-run charge in June. WQOW reported that sentencing for the three homicide charges will likely be scheduled after the fourth charge is resolved.

Bowell remains in the Dunn County Jail without bond.