 Officer Henry Laxson Killed by Arthur Allen Gilliam: Police
Skip to main content
Watch Our Live Network Now

Gunman Killed Police Officer and Two Women, Shot 12-Year-Old Child in the Face: Cops

Alberto LuperonDec 1st, 2021, 4:13 pm
Image of Officer Henry Laxson; image of officers investigating his death

Officer Henry Laxson in a 2020 promotion ceremony to field training officer. In the right-hand image, police investigate his death a year later.

A gunman shot and killed three people on Tuesday, including a police officer responding to the scene, according to officers in Clayton County, Georgia. The suspect also shot at a 12-year-old boy in the face, but the child has survived, authorities said.

Officials identified the slain officer as Henry Laxson. Authorities said Laxson was with the department since 2017. The gunman died in a shootout with police, according to authorities. He has been identified as Arthur Allen Gilliam, 35.

Officers responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday to the 3600 block of Jervis Court for multiple calls covering domestic violence, possible gunfire, and a person down, said Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts. Cops encountered a 12-year-old boy, who had been shot in the face, but the child managed to lead them to the home, Roberts said. Cops arrived at the front of the home, but they took cover when Gilliam opened fire at them, the chief said.

The gunman fled to the rear of the home, but he countered tactical units approaching on foot, Richards said. According to cops, the suspect opened fire, fatally shooting Laxson, and striking Officer Alex Chandler in the hand.

“The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement,” cops said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “The GBI will be conducting an independent investigation.”

Before police arrived, Gilliam shot and killed two women and injured the 12-year-old boy, cops said.

“The juvenile victim is in critical, but stable condition,” officers said. “The Clayton County Police are investigating the triple shooting. At this time, we are not releasing the names of the victims due to the ongoing investigation and the next-of-kin, not having been notified, as of yet.”

Officer Henry Laxson, and Officer Alex Chandler.

Officer Henry Laxson, and Officer Alex Chandler.

Chandler has been with the department since 2014, police said in a statement to Law&Crime.

[Image of Laxson via Clayton County Police Department; screenshot of police investigating the crime scene via WXIA]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: