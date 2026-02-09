A Texas man is accused of spewing assassination threats online about President Donald Trump and ICE agents, with one post on YouTube featuring the words "Kill Trump" more than 20 times and another saying, "Give me a really good sniper."

"I want to take out Trump and alot of his followers," wrote Francisco Jesus Mena, 36, of North Richland Hills, on YouTube last year, according to a federal complaint.

"If you need to hire someone with b—s. Let me know," Mena allegedly said. "I don't need money to take out Trump."

The Justice Department announced Friday that Mena was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on 10 counts of threatening a federal official. Mena was previously arrested for this offense in January, the DOJ says.

"Kill Trump kill Trump kill Trump," Mena allegedly wrote over and over in one of his threatening YouTube posts, listing the phrase at least 24 times in all-capital letters. "I will kill Trump," he said, according to the complaint. "I will pay someone to give me access."

Taking aim at immigration agents, Mena claimed he would "respond with a gunfight" if federal officers ever showed up on his doorstep. "I stabbed an ICE agent in 2009," Mena alleged, according to the complaint. "I saw his own face asking and begging me to stop….I would love to do this again."

Prosecutors say Mena was tracked down through his YouTube account information and Google records, which showed that he used his actual birthdate, phone number, and address to create the account. Mena allegedly admitted to making the threats between May 13, 2025, and May 25, 2025.

"Mena also admitted to knowing that 'people would knock on the door' regarding his online posts," the complaint says.

In addition to allegedly threatening Trump and ICE, prosecutors say Mena targeted the president's supporters. "You are the prime target in the whole U.S.A.," he wrote on YouTube, according to the complaint. "Blacks, white, Mexican, Asians vs. Trump supporters …. We will murder you!!!"

In another post, Mena said, "We out here killing them all slowly. Stabbed, shot, drugged, hung, everything! F— what you're going through!!!!"

He added, "All these Trump mfs will die."

Mena is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Feb. 11. If convicted, prosecutors say he faces up to 96 years in federal prison.

"Some individuals falsely believe that they are immune from criminal penalties by posting vitriol online and not in person," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould in a statement. "The diligent work of our law enforcement partners time and again uncovers those attempting to hide behind a computer screen."