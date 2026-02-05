A 47-year-old man in Ohio is accused of using social media to call for torturing and killing President Donald Trump, people who voted for Trump, and federal agents enforcing his mass deportation and immigration enforcement agenda.

Charles Bronson Ingram was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of threatening interstate communications, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, a complaint was filed through the FBI's digital platform on Jan. 29 reporting detailed threats posted to YouTube between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 by a user identified as "@dessertbooger9397."

For example, on the afternoon of Jan. 14, the user wrote:

Get a gun Find good location up high. Kill random ICE agent. Anytime, anywhere and all the time. After every single ICE agent is doxxed and dead. After that kill every single person who voted for Trump. Kill ICE, shoot first, second, third and fourth. Leave ICE tortured and dead with all 70 million Trumpers!

About two hours later, the user posted the following:

Take the opportunity and kill ICE, CBE, etc. Randomly kill them from rooftops in highly populated areas, making escape easier. Strike them down and move, a few dozen dead agents and billionaires and they'll hide so we can kill them one by one 70 million times (Crying with Laughter emoji).

The user continued to encourage violence against federal agents and Trump supporters in a series of posts on Jan. 15, writing things like, "Kill an agent and flee" and "We need to kill the far-right once and for all."

On Jan. 19, he wrote, "I'm actually looking forward to killing these mother f—ers in the streets."

Later that month, the user posted the following:

I'm personally preparing to hunt and kill ICE agents and I'm not even close to the only one. We the people will be killing some people that need to die. Run rabbit, run cause your days are done."

Investigators traced the posts back to Ingram's home and conducted "drive by surveillance," where they observed an upside-down American flag that had the phrase "Kill Them All" spray painted across it as well as a sign that said "F— Trump." Using cellphone data, federal agents were able to identify Ingram as the person behind the @dessertbooger9397 username.

After a post in late December in which Ingram allegedly wrote that he wanted to "see MAGA die, literally," his alleged calls for violence continued to escalate. On Jan. 13, federal agents said he wrote the following:

I'm fully willing to kill ICE. If the hackers and such can dox these guys from ICE there's people like me who can't be bought, reasoned with or swayed by fear. The nobodies will capture, torture and murder these people. We start streaming videos of ICE agents getting skinned alive and tortured they'll stop. The 1% need to fear a horrible death for them to get scared of the people!

According to the complaint, Ingram on Jan. 13 specifically called for the president's death, writing, "Hang Trump on the Capital [sic] staircase like the traitorous pedo deserves."

Federal agents on the morning of Feb. 4 executed a search warrant at Ingram's home, where they recovered multiple firearms and ammunition, the complaint states. In a post-Miranda interview, Ingram confirmed that @dessertbooger9397 was his YouTube username and that he authored the aforementioned posts.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson on Wednesday ordered Ingram to remain incarcerated until his preliminary detention hearing on Monday, Feb. 9, records show.