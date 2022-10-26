Georgia Mom Murdered 5-Year-Old Son, Reportedly Referred to Him as a ‘Demon in a Child Body’ Before He Was Found Dead in Suitcase: Police

Law enforcement authorities in Indiana are searching for the 37-year-old mother of a 5-year-old boy who was killed and stuffed in a suitcase that was found discarded in the woods. Dejuane Ludie Anderson, a Georgia native, has been charged in the death of her young son, Cairo Ammar Jordan, whom authorities identified for the first time on Wednesday.

Another person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was taken into custody in San Francisco for her role in the boy’s death, Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police said during a press conference Wednesday, which he referred to as a “bittersweet day.”

“It’s bitter because no matter what progress is made, what happens in a case, we’re still dealing with the tragic death of a precious young child,” Huls said. “Bitter in that way, but the wheels of justice do turn.”

According to Huls, on April 16, 2022, a young child was found dead in “a very distinctive suitcase” by a mushroom hunter on Holder Road in South East Washington County. The Sgt. described the area as a “very isolated” dead-end road that was “not heavily traveled at all.”

Police at the time said they had discovered an “approximately a 5-year-old Black male child” dead. He exhibited no apparent signs of trauma, they say. However, no witnesses, family members, or acquaintances came forward in connection with the dead child, and he didn’t match the description of any child who had been reported missing, police continued.

An autopsy determined that the child’s cause of death was an electrolyte imbalance caused viral gastroenteritis. Toxicology reports on the boy also came back clean, Huls said.

In attempting to identify the child, Huls said that the department spared no expense and utilized every means available, including only crime scene evidence technologies that require outsourcing to federal agencies.

“As a result of physical evidence and the investigation itself, our detectives were able to identify two suspects in this case and the deceased child,” Huls continued.

On Oct. 14 the Washington County Circuit Court issued two felony arrest warrants for Anderson and Coleman for neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level one felony, and obstruction of justice, a level six felony. Detectives travelled to California where they took Coleman into custody with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, but were unable to locate Anderson.

Per Huls, the court on Tuesday issued a murder warrant for Anderson in connection with Cairo’s death. She is described as 5-foot-5 approximately 135 pounds female from Atlanta who is believed to be on the run somewhere in California. She was last seen in Echo Park in Los Angeles, but has also been spotted in Houston and Las Vegas as she traveled west.

An emotional Huls fought back tears as he explained that Cairo would have turned six on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Louisville Fox affiliate WDRB, authorities were able to use cell phone location data to show that both Anderson and Coleman were in the area where the suitcase containing Cairo’s body was found two days prior to its discovery.

Those same documents reportedly state that Anderson made a series of extremely disconcerting social media posts in the final days of her son’s life.

“I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive,” she reportedly tweeted on April 12. “I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

Three days later, she reportedly posted on Facebook, “This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?!! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magickal (sic) rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body. ”

She also reportedly made references to about needing “to exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son,” adding, “just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child.”

“[T]here are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and ruin lives,” she reportedly wrote.

Watch the press conference below.

[image via Louisville Metro Corrections Department]

