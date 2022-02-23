Florida Man Charged After Pulling the Trigger on His Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend, Claimed He Had No Choice But to Shoot: Deputies

A Florida man is accused of shooting and severely wounding his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. While the ex was the one who allegedly showed up uninvited, it was the defendant in this case who stepped over the line by running for his gun and pulling the trigger during a fight, deputies say.

Ryan Hawkins, 45, is locked up in the Volusia County Jail on a count of attempted first-degree murder, records there show.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Hawkins’ actions exceeded self-defense, and detectives obtained a warrant for attempted first-degree murder,” Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

According to a charging affidavit, deputies responded at approximately 9:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a call about a shooting.

“The entire disturbance occurred outside the residence and most of it was captured by the surveillance video system attached to the exterior of the residence,” deputies wrote.

The footage allegedly shows the ex-boyfriend arriving at the home and banging on the door at approximately 9:49 pm, authorities said.

Officials said this was the second time he showed up at the residence.

In this second confrontation, the ex-boyfriend talked with his ex-girlfriend and then grabbed a necklace from around her neck, the authorities allege. He then threw it to the ground.

Hawkins, the defendant, allegedly exited the residence and got into a fight with the ex-boyfriend.

Deputies emphasized that defendant Hawkins, not the ex, initiated the physical confrontation between the two of them by putting his hands on the unwanted visitor. Hawkins then allegedly grabbed a brick and struck the ex-boyfriend in the shoulder. The ex-boyfriend then apparently grabbed Hawkins by the hair and punched him multiple times as the two men fell to the ground.