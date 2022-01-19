Florida Man Ambushed Jogger, Planned to Keep Victim’s Body in Closet to ‘Play with’ and ‘Fulfill His Sexual Fantasies’: Sheriff

A Florida man was arrested this week after authorities say he ambushed and strangled a jogger whom he’d been tracking for weeks and allegedly planned to murder so he could keep the man’s body in his closet to “fulfill his sexual fantasies.” Logan Smith, 18, was taken into custody Monday and charged with one count of attempted murder, Orlando Fox affiliate WOFL reported.

Smith allegedly attacked the jogger in the area of Batavia and Kings Highway, about 45 minutes east of Orlando. However, Smith was reportedly overpowered by the victim, who reportedly studies martial arts then detained Smith until deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and placed him under arrest.

Smith allegedly planned the attack for weeks and brought several instruments, including a rubber mallet, with him when he allegedly attacked the man in front of Smith’s home located in the 7400 block of Batavia Avenue in Cocoa.

“The defendant walked directly across his street [from his home] where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise. The defendant waited for the victim to run past the light pole and proceeded to run after him,” a Brevard County deputy wrote in an arrest affidavit obtained by the station.

The defendant then “tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck” and pulled it tight for “several seconds” causing a visible physical injury to the victim’s neck.

The victim reportedly told investigators that he jogs the same route about four times per week using headphones and listening to music. This time, however, he said Smith allegedly “came out of nowhere” and started strangling him.

According to the affidavit, after Smith was in custody he told officers he had been following the jogger for approximately six weeks to learn the man’s daily routine but only decided to murder him after watching a violent movie, though police did not specify which movie.

The victim reportedly told the police that he had never met or interacted with Smith prior to the attack.

Smith reportedly admitted to investigators that he strangled the victim and allegedly said he brought a bedsheet outside that he was planning on using to help him drag the man’s body up his driveway and into his bedroom. Per the affidavit, Smith brought the mallet in case he needed hit the victim in the head and the Axe body spray was intended to spray in the victim’s eyes and temporarily blind him. Per Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, Smith told investigators he was “unlucky” that the victim was stronger than he thought and able to overpower him.

The allegations against Smith then get particularly grisly and disturbing.

“[Smith] further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself,” the arrest affidavit stated. “The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies.”

Smith was booked at the Brevard County Jail Complex where he is currently being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Feb. 10.

[image via Brevard County Sheriff’s Office]

