Authorities in Portland, Oregon, are searching for a woman they claim was "extremely intoxicated" when she crashed her car "head-on" into another vehicle, killing her young son.

Angelina Minor, 29, has a felony warrant out for her arrest for first-degree manslaughter, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced this week. She "violated her supervised release," the prosecutorial agency said, precipitating the issuance of the warrant.

On March 20, 2024, at about 9 p.m., Minor was driving a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra sedan in north Portland. In the passenger seat was a man, and in the back of the car were the man's 4-year-old daughter, Minor's 3-year-old daughter, and Minor's 4-year-old son, Kingsten Coston.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Minor was "involved in a crash" with the driver of a red 2024 Scion XB along North Lombard Street and North Richmond Avenue in the city, but the collision caused no injuries. Still, Minor allegedly did not exit her car to exchange information with the other driver, who followed her as she drove away.

About a half mile away from the first crash, Minor "drove over the median divider into the oncoming lane" and "continued to drive against oncoming traffic" on North Fessenden Street in the city. Once she reached North Mohawk Avenue, she "crashed head-on" into a silver 2022 Tesla Model S.

Kingsten was "severely injured," and though bystanders performed CPR on him before paramedics took over his care, he was later pronounced deceased. Minor, her adult male passenger, her 3-year-old daughter, and his 4-year-old daughter were all brought to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the Scion was unhurt, and the driver of the Tesla was injured but declined to be transported by an ambulance, authorities added.

Investigators determined that Minor was drunk and speeding at the time of the fatal crash. She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the manslaughter charge as well as third-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

"The driver was extremely intoxicated and had been going well above the posted speed limit, so this crash absolutely involves extreme intoxication and speeding," Lieutenant Ty Engstrom of the Portland Police Bureau told local NBC affiliate KGW at the time.

In a GoFundMe seeking help with Kingsten's funeral expenses, the fundraiser said his death left "a void that can never be filled."