Ex-respiratory therapist in Missouri charged in second murder more than two decades after patient’s death

A one-time respiratory therapist in Missouri already charged in a hospital patient’s death now faces another murder charge in the death of a second patient.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, charged Jennifer Anne Hall, 42, with one count of first-degree murder in the 2002 death of David Wesley Harper, 37, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Hall was awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges in the slaying of Fern Franco in May 2002. She was arrested last year wearing an “I Don’t F—— Care” hoodie.

According to an affidavit obtained by Trenton, Mo. radio station KTTN-FM, Harper had bronchitis in March 2002 when he was admitted into the Hendrick Medical Center. Hall was employed as a respiratory therapist there from December 2001 until May 2002. Hall had previously been employed at Cass County Medical Center but was terminated after hospital supervisors discovered she had falsified medical records, authorities noted in the document.

Harper’s condition improved over two days, but his doctors asked him to stay two more nights so they could assess the efficacy of C-PAP and Bi-PAP devices for his condition. Hall’s job was to monitor and determine Harper’s tolerance level with the devices, KTTN reported.

The first night using the C-PAP machine, Harper reportedly was unable to tolerate the machine’s mask, so the doctors had him spend an additional night to assess his tolerance with the Bi-PAP device.

Throughout that evening, the medical records Hall kept, and the data from Harper’s machine allegedly showed contradictory information regarding when she was attending Harper.

The affidavit reportedly states that when medical personnel attempted to resuscitate Harper, they found that Hall was carrying a vial of succinylcholine in her pocket — a drug she was not certified to give to patients.

Succinylcholine is a skeletal muscle relaxant that can cause death by inducing paralysis of the diaphragmatic muscles, leading to suffocation. It is also the drug that authorities say caused the death of Fern Franco at Hedrick Medical Center, which they based on the ruling of experts in medical serial killers.

Probable cause documents cited by NBC affiliate KSHB said there was an alarming rise in cardiac collapse incidents at Hedrick Medical Center during Hall’s brief employment over two decades ago. There were reportedly 18 such incidents, nine of them fatal.

“Because of Hall’s singular proximity to stricken patients, her access to pharmaceuticals which are deadly if misused, and her discovery and method of notifying staff of every patient’s cardiac emergency, nursing staff believed Hall was responsible for the patient deaths,” Chillicothe Police Officer Brian Schmidt wrote in the affidavit.

Hall has denied responsibility for the deaths at Hedrick Medical Center.

“Never,” she told The Kansas City Star in 2015. “No, never.”

“My name is just thrown out there, and it’s for horrifying reasons,” Hall said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]