A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and then setting the victim’s law office on fire late last year, authorities in the Peach State announced on Wednesday.

Allen Tayeh, 65, was first arrested on charges of malice murder and arson in early December 2022 for the death of attorney Douglas “Doug” Lewis. In late February, a grand jury formalized those charges and then some. He was indicted on one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, arson, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to conceal a death, and tampering with evidence.

On June 21, Tayeh took legal culpability for every single indicted count by entering a guilty plea, according to the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office. He was subsequently sentenced to life without the possibility of parole along with an additional five-year sentence to be served consecutively.

Lewis, 55, was shot to death with a .38 revolver on Dec. 7, 2022. Medical examiners determined that he had been shot multiple times in the head – “with one shot having been almost immediately fatal,” the DA’s office said. Investigators determined Lewis was already dead by the time the fire was started.

“A devoted and loving father and husband, Doug never missed a day to share how proud he was of them,” the deceased man’s obituary reads. “He loved nothing more than spending time and making memories with family and friends whether at home, the ball field, a concert, or the beach.”

Tayeh was found walking, not too far, from the scene of the crime. Law enforcement noted that his eyebrows and hair had been singed by flames; he was also visibly burned on his hands, legs, and his face. And the defendant was still carrying the same .38 that he used to kill Lewis – along with five spent bullet casings.

Investigators also found Tayeh’s automobile parked next to Lewis’ truck in the law office’s driveway.

“Fire investigators determined that gasoline was used to start the fire, and gas cans were found in the defendant’s truck,” the DA’s office noted. “The defendant’s truck keys were located near Mr. Lewis’s body in the law office after the fire was extinguished.”

Civil court filings would eventually turn up the motive for the beloved attorney’s murder. Lewis had recently represented Tayeh’s ex-wife in a messy divorce that went to trial. Ultimately, Tayeh was ordered to pay Lewis’ attorney’s fees but he would not or could not do so and the judge who oversaw the divorce issued a notice for the defendant to attend contempt of court hearings over the money he owed.

The defendant and his ex-wife – who was still being represented by Lewis – were due back for their next scheduled hearing in ongoing proceedings the week of the murder and arson.

“It’s pretty brazen,” Lawrenceville Police Department Lieutenant Jake Parker said at the time of the attorney’s death.

According to the State Bar of Georgia, Lewis received his law degree from West Virginia University. He became a member of the bar in 1992 and practiced law for just over 30 years when he was killed.

“Those who were blessed enough to know Doug, know that he was a dedicated family man, thoughtful and caring son, beloved brother, loving and involved uncle and brother-in-law, and fun and endearing friend,” his obituary continues. “Doug coached youth sports, including baseball, football, basketball, softball, and lacrosse, from 2003–2019. Doug was well-loved and respected by many. A loud and proud fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, WVU Mountaineers, Atlanta Braves, Mercer Lacrosse, and Mill Creek Hawks, Doug loved cheering on his favorite teams alongside friends and family.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]