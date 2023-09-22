A brother was allegedly high on drugs when he veered into another lane in June and hit into another car head-on, killing his own sister, his niece, and a teen passenger, and injuring another niece. Now 21-year-old Evan R. Klink faces several serious charges, including murder and manslaughter.

Evan Klink, 21, was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2006 Dodge Ram with a family passenger of his own, his 19-year-old brother Cameron Klink, when the defendant suddenly drove into oncoming traffic in Freedom, New York, just after noon on June 17 and slammed into a 2005 Ford Focus carrying three of his relatives and fourth passenger.

According to New York State Police, Evan Klink killed his 24-year-old sister Dahlia Klink — the driver of the Ford Focus — killed his 6-year-old niece Molly Kibler, killed Dahlia’s 17-year-old passenger Havana S. Lopez, seriously injured 4-year-old niece Letti, and seriously injured his passenger-brother Cameron.

Molly and Havana died at the scene of the crash, and Dahlia died the next day at Erie County Medical Center, police said.

On Thursday, months after the crash horrified the community and devastated the Klink and Kibler family, Evan Klink was arrested and charged with multiple crimes: three counts of second-degree murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless driving, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

More Law&Crime coverage: What ‘possible charges’ could look like after race car driver ejected from passenger’s seat and killed in road rage crash

The suspect was also hit with multiple traffic tickets, state cops said.

Although it is alleged that drugs played a role in the crash, Evan Klink on July 23 posted a photo of himself drinking a beer and captioning the post “memento mori” — Latin for “remember to die,” a reminder that death comes for us all.

The defendant, who has the scales of justice tattooed on his chest, must now contend with the justice system.

In late July, Klink also posted a flyer about a “Love for Letti” fundraiser to help pay for his 4-year-old niece’s recovery. The next month, he posted at least one photo of the young victims during happier times.

GoFundMe campaigns were separately started for Dahlia, Molly, and Havana after news broke about their tragic deaths.

“Dahlia was an amazing mother to her 2 beautiful girls. We ask for any help you can to cover expenses for the funeral and any other medical expenses her daughter may have as she continues treatment at childrens hospital. Anything will be incredibly appreciated,” one GoFundMe campaign said, asking for support for Dahlia’s grieving spouse Ryan Kibler, the father of her daughters.

Molly’s grandfather Greg Kibler in July thanked everyone who donated so that Molly and Dahlia could have “beautiful” headstones and so Letti’s medical bills would be covered.

“We just want to extend our sincere appreciation for all of the support we have received over the last month. Letti is out of the hospital and is recovering well, she misses her mom and sissy very much! Thanks to all of you, Molly and Dahlia will be able to have a beautiful headstone and Letti will hopefully be debt free from the hospital!” Greg Kibler wrote. “Please continue to keep our family in your prayers and thank you again for your kindness during one of our darkest times.”

Havana Lopez’s mother Jennifer Rangel, referring to her daughter as “Peanut,” also sought donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

After the June crash, a local pastor said that “there is not one second where [Evan Klink] wouldn’t trade places” with the victims.

“I’m telling you there’s a deep relationship of grace toward one another,” Freedom Baptist Church Pastor Steven Hammond told local CBS affiliate WIVB. “There was no animosity toward one another. I saw a father that’s nurturing his daughter in the hospital and putting his arm around the driver of the truck and showing grace and love and mercy, and telling him, we got to get through this.”

