A DoorDash delivery driver in New York has been charged with two felonies for whipping out her cellphone and filming a TikTok of a half-naked customer who was "incapacitated and unconscious on his couch due to alcohol consumption," according to police.

Olivia Henderson, 23, of Oswego, allegedly captured the cellphone video on Oct. 12 and then posted it on her TikTok account, @irlmonsterhighdoll, where it "drew significant attention," according to a police press release. The video has been posted and deleted multiple times.

Henderson says she showed up to the drunk man's residence to drop off a food order, which he asked to be "left at their front door." She claims in TikTok videos posted to her page that when she arrived at the customer's house "their front door was wide open and they were within eyesight of the front door, laying on the couch, indecently exposed."

On Oct. 15, Henderson posted a video saying, "Three days ago … I was a victim of SA [sexual assault] by a DoorDash customer while I was doing my job as a DoorDash driver."

Henderson notified police about the incident, which she claims cost her her job, leading to a police investigation being launched.

"It was reported that a male DoorDash customer had been nude inside his residence when a DoorDash delivery driver dropped off a food order," Oswego Police say in a press release. "An investigation was initiated … during which it was discovered that the delivery driver had taken video of the nude male."

Authorities allege that the video, "along with the subsequent investigation," indicated that the man was "incapacitated and unconscious on his couch due to alcohol consumption" and Henderson captured the footage "from the exterior" of the victim's residence.

"It was further discovered that the DoorDash driver had made claims of being sexually assaulted during this incident," Oswego Police say. "The investigation by the Oswego Police Department determined that no sexual assault occurred. The male depicted in the video cooperated with police and provided a statement."

Henderson is accused of posting her video on social media before notifying police. She says DoorDash deactivated her account, as well as the customer's.

"I was working. I was literally working, and they deactivated me," Henderson explained in a TikTok posted after the incident. "They just punished me for posting about my sexual assault while DoorDashing. They just fired me, and the police are doing nothing! I lost my job! That was my only way to make money to pay my bills!"

In a separate post, Henderson added, "There have been a lot of people saying things like, I entered the customer's home or I opened the customer's door. But I can assure you that I did not do either of those things. And I have obtained irrefutable proof that the door was already wide open when I arrived to the customer's house. But due to its importance I cannot post that proof at this time."

Henderson was the first to identify herself on her TikTok page, saying, "Hi guys, it's the DoorDash girl. I'm also Olivia, but I prefer to go by Liv or Livy Henderson, for anybody who's wondering." She posted several responses that DoorDash sent her and put on its TikTok page about the incident, saying: "Publicly sharing videos taken inside a customer's home — especially when personal information is involved — raises privacy concerns and is a clear violation of our policies. In order to protect everyone's safety and privacy, we've deactivated both the Dasher's and the customer's accounts and are working directly with law enforcement for additional guidance."

DoorDash did not respond to Law&Crime's request for comment Monday.

Henderson has been charged with one count of unlawful surveillance and one count of dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, both felonies that carry punishments of up to eight years in prison. She was released after being processed and issued an appearance ticket for a Dec. 4 court date.

Police officials say they are continuing to investigate "the circumstances" surrounding the incident and are in communication with the Oswego County District Attorney's Office "regarding the prosecution" of the charges.