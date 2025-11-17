An Indiana teenager who reportedly threatened to kill members of his family will be charged as an adult in the double homicide of his father and great-uncle.

Authorities released the name of 15-year-old Jeremiah Nicholas Dill as the suspect in the shooting deaths of his father, 41-year-old Grantham Chandler, and his great-uncle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber. Both men were found shot to death in the driveway of a home in Quincy, Indiana, on Aug. 9. Not long after a woman at the home called 911 to report the shootings, police from Owen County were advised that Dill had arrived at the Morgan County Jail to turn himself in for the alleged crimes.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

According to court documents obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIN, the female 911 caller told police that the alleged shooter was a "15-year-old boy who just got released" from inpatient mental health treatment. Police said that Dill had been admitted to a mental health facility earlier this year after he made threatening statements to his family, including that he wanted to kill his father, and that he "knew where all the guns were in the house."

Police said that Dill was released from the facility two days before the alleged shooting. Family members told police that they had attempted to secure every gun in the house, but that Dill somehow gained access to them. The woman who called 911 told police that following the shooting, Dill had taken the family's Ford Escape and several of the guns.

More from Law&Crime: 16-year-old stabbed dad to death then took cops on a chase in his stolen pickup truck: Police

When Dill arrived at the jail, staff reported that he made several statements along the lines of "I killed my father" and "I killed my family." He also reportedly told jail staff, "I'm fighting demons." According to court documents, Dill was handcuffed and placed in custody, but he continued to talk. Police said he told officers, "The guns that I killed him with are in that car." He then reportedly pointed to the Ford Escape that had been stated to be missing during the 911 call about the shooting.

Inside the car, investigators found an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.

According to court documents, a woman at the home where the shooting took place told police that Dill had been acting "chill" and "uncharacteristically helpful" that morning. He also allegedly made statements that he wanted to "kill the family."

Dill will be charged as an adult with two counts of murder. He is currently being held in juvenile custody, according to local NBC affiliate WTHR. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.