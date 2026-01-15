A federal law enforcement agent is accused of killing a man during a fight in a Wyoming bar last week, allegedly choking the man to death during a drunken brawl.

Richard "Deak" Dollard, an officer with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was taken into custody by state authorities and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one alternative count of manslaughter in the slaying of Evan Denevan, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Lander Police Department, officers at 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a call regarding a "physical altercation" at the Maverick Restaurant Lounge in the 800 block of Main Street. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders learned that "a fight had occurred inside the establishment" and requested emergency medical services.

One individual, later identified as Denevan, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The department announced the arrests of three individuals in a follow-up news release on Tuesday.

"Since the incident, the Lander Police Department has worked collaboratively with the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Attorney's Office to conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation," police said. "This process included the review of critical case facts, examination of available video surveillance, and the completion of multiple interviews with involved parties and witnesses."

In addition to Dollard, police also arrested two other adult males in connection with the fight, charging each with one count of accessory before the fact to second-degree murder as well as the alternative lesser charge of accessory before the fact to manslaughter.

A report from the Cowboy State Daily identified the two co-defendants as Justin Dollard, Richard Dollard's 54-year-old brother, and Jesse Dollard, Richard Dollard's 21-year-old nephew.

Court documents obtained by WyoFile provided additional information about the allegations against the Dollards.

According to the report, the person who placed the 911 call said Denevan was not breathing, adding, "He's all purple." When police arrived, bystanders were reportedly attempting CPR on Denevan. When authorities took over the lifesaving procedures, they were unable to feel a pulse and could not resuscitate Denevan.

Multiple witnesses to the fight told police they had seen Richard Dollard choking Denevan during the fight.

"Deak choked him," a witness told police, per a probable cause affidavit.

Surveillance footage from inside the Maverick reportedly showed a visibly upset Jesse Dollard pointing toward Denevan just before the violence erupted.

In an interview with police, Justin Dollard confirmed he was involved in the altercation, saying the victim had yelled at him, "If you come over here, I will kick your a—." Denevan then allegedly prepared to fight by taking off his glasses and hat.

Justin Dollard reportedly said he approached Denevan, who hit him, starting the brawl. At some point during the fight, Justin Dollard said Richard Dollard "pulled Denevan back to deescalate the situation," according to the affidavit.

Jesse Dollard allegedly corroborated his father's story, telling police, "Dad gets hot-headed," and "Dad went after it." He said "Uncle Deak" broke up the fight because he is "trained in deescalation."

Surveillance footage allegedly showed 8 to 10 people already fighting when Richard Dollard came in and put Denevan in a "rear naked chokehold" that he held for nearly 30 seconds before falling and letting go of the victim. Denevan then fell to the floor limp.

While Denevan was in the chokehold, Justin Dollard was allegedly pulling the hood of Denevan's sweatshirt in the opposite direction of the chokehold and then kicked him in the torso when he was on the ground.