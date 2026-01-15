A Kansas man will likely spend the rest of his days behind bars for lying in wait for his estranged wife and killing her when she returned home.

Miguel Flores, 35, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years in the death of 23-year-old Loren Flores, the Kansas City Police Department announced. He was found guilty in October of premeditated murder in the first degree and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the married couple was separated, authorities said. They were "in the process of a divorce," and Loren Flores was staying at a residence with friends in the area of South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

While Loren Flores was out running errands, Miguel Flores pulled up to the home and waited on the front porch, a witness said in court records reviewed by local Fox affiliate WDAF. He was angry, and when Loren Flores arrived back at her new home, she could discern this.

The victim gave her cellphone to the witness, telling them to call 911 if her estranged husband attacked her. Soon after, the witness reported hearing an argument, followed by the sound of gunshots. Miguel Flores then drove off in a red Dodge Challenger.

Police arrived at the scene to find Loren Flores dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They spoke with the witness and worked to track down her killer.

Miguel Flores had driven to his relative's home elsewhere in the city, police said. However, when officers approached him at the relative's residence, he pointed the Glock 10 mm handgun he had used in the murder at them from behind the driver's side of the car.

More from Law&Crime — Woman packing boxes with fiance used 10-inch kitchen knife to stab him in the chest during argument, police say

Officers demanded he drop the weapon, but he would not, and he even got back in the high-powered vehicle. More law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, where a standoff had ensued. Eventually, Miguel Flores emerged and surrendered the weapon.

Police later determined the gun to be the same caliber as the casings left outside the porch where Miguel Flores shot and killed his wife.