A Minnesota day care worker with an alleged history of "attention-seeking behavior" is accused of trying to "intentionally" suffocate two babies during her first month on the job, with cops saying the 18-year-old employee killed one of them.

"She had only been employed by the day care for three weeks," said Savage Police Chief Brady Juell at a press conference Wednesday about Theah Russell, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust.

Russell tried claiming that Harvey was constipated and given melatonin by his parents to help him sleep on the day he was found unresponsive at the Rocking Horse Ranch day care in Savage, according to court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate KTSP.

She later confessed to "intentionally suffocating" Harvey and another child, who was 4 months old, at Rocking Horse on multiple occasions while being questioned about the circumstances surrounding medical incidents that were reported in September 2025, according to Juell.

"On Sept. 19, [the 4-month-old] was found with blood and foam under her nose and mouth," Juell told reporters, noting how this happened twice at Rocking Horse while Russell was caring for the child.

She allegedly killed Harvey on Sept. 22. He was set to turn 1 on Sept. 27, according to his obituary.

"Russell was a common denominator in each of these incidents," Juell said. "She had last contact with each of the affected children."

An investigation was launched after Harvey's death and police questioned Rocking Horse employees, including Russell. For the 4-month-old, she claimed she was burping the baby when she began vomiting on her and turned "white purple," according to court documents obtained by KTSP. The second time the child was found unresponsive she allegedly told investigators that the baby fell asleep on her stomach and started "crying, but nothing was coming out," per KTSP and the court docs.

The 4-month-old managed to make a full recovery after both incidents. When Harvey was found, he also had a blood-like substance around his mouth and nose. "That third incident tragically resulted in the death of Harvey," Juell said.

While cops were investigating Harvey's death, Russell began displaying behavior and actions that "immediately raised suspicion, drawing investigative focus to her as the primary person of interest," according to Juell. Cops began probing her background and discovered "a documented history of attention-seeking behavior, including her making multiple 911 calls reporting nonsensical incidents and simply hanging up," Juell said.

"Also learned were past incidents involving starting fires at a church camp and erratic behavior toward other children," the top cop explained. "During questioning, Theah confessed to intentionally suffocating the two children in an attention-seeking act. She provided detailed descriptions of how she carried out the attempts against the life of the first victim on two separate occasions."

Juell told reporters that based on the totality of the evidence, police had probable cause to believe Russell secretly attacked the children on three occasions "to seek attention." He chose to not disclose specific details that Russell allegedly shared with police surrounding how and why she targeted the kids.

"I want to be perfectly clear, however," Juell said. "Theah Russell has confessed to the attempted murder of our first victim on two occasions and to the murder of Harvey Muklebust."

More from Law&Crime: Woman running home day care slammed 8-month-old's head onto hardwood floor because she 'had a headache': Police

Harvey's grandmother, Julie Muklebust, spoke at the presser on Wednesday and described how the boy was "such a blessing to our family," noting how his death has left "a tremendous hole" in their hearts.

"Harvey's fingerprints are on my sliding glass door, and his drool stains still show on his crib sheets," Julie Muklebust said. "Every day we ask ourselves, 'Why did it have to be you?' Every day we live with the pain of what happened to you, but we promise that every day we will say your name. Every day we will continue to fight for you and in the end we will make sure that justice has been served."

Harvey's obituary says the boy's "favorite thing in the world" was being surrounded by his family. "Whether that was at the dinner table where he got incredibly messy eating pizza or snuggling up on the couch as he drifted to sleep," the obit says. "Harvey could light up an entire room with his contagious smile and filled everyone's hearts with joy through his adorable laugh."

Russell has not been formally charged yet, but Scott County Prosecutor Ron Hocevar said his office was working to have official charges brought against her by the end of the week.