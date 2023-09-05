A married couple in Indiana, both already registered sex offenders, will likely spend the rest of their lives behind bars for committing a series of horrific sexual crimes against a child for years.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims last week imposed the “maximum sentence allowable under the law” for Michael Simpson and Tequilla Simpson, ordering each to serve sentences of 58 years in a state correctional facility, according to a press release from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Court records show that a jury in July found Michael Simpson, 47, guilty on charges of Level 1 Felony child molesting, Level 4 Felony child molesting, aiding or inducing child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, neglect of a dependent, felony charges of neglect of a dependent, vicarious sexual gratification, and obscene performance before a minor.

Tequilla Simpson, 37, was convicted on charges of Level 1 Felony child molesting, Level 4 Felony child molesting, aiding, inducing or causing child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, neglect of a dependent, and obscene performance that is harmful to minors.

The bulk of the sentences were based on the level 1 and level 4 child molesting charges, which resulted in sentences of 40 years and 12 years, respectively.

The name and nature of the relationship between the child victim and the Simpsons are not being revealed due to the nature of the crimes she endured.

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by The Herald Bulletin provided disturbing details about the nature of the Simpsons’ crimes.

According to the report, the victim revealed the sexual abuse during a forensic interview at the Kids TALK Children’s Advocacy Center in 2020. She told the interviewer that the abuse started about two years prior, when she was 9 years old, with Michael Simpson molesting her nearly every morning before she left the house for school. The couple reportedly also regularly had sex with each other in front of the victim.

Among the litany of atrocities committed against the victim, she specifically noted that Michael Simpson “fondled” her at a restaurant while they were there to celebrate her 10th birthday, per the Bulletin.

The victim also reportedly recounted at least one instance where Michael Simpson bound her to the bed with rope and “performed a sex act” while Tequilla Simpson was in the bedroom watching the abuse.

Tequilla Simpson on multiple occasions reportedly forced the victim to wear lingerie and perform dance shows for her and her husband, Indianapolis CBS affiliate WXIN reported. On least one of those occasions, the victim reportedly refused to go through with the “show.” Tequilla Simpson reportedly responded by striking her in the face so hard it left a visible mark, scaring the victim so thoroughly that she did the dance out of fear of further punishment.

The Simpsons in 2018 were also convicted of child sex crimes for having an unlawful relationship with a 15-year-old girl, the Bulletin reported. They both pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and were sentenced to 18 months in prison, 18 months of probation, and required to register as sex offenders.

