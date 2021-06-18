Colorado Man Arrested for Alleged Strangulation Murder of Wife Who Vanished Without a Trace Two Years Ago

A Colorado man whose wife has been missing for more than two years has been arrested in New Mexico and charged with her murder. Authorities claim to have found evidence that the man strangled her and buried her body at an unknown location, a local CBS television outlet there reported.

Dane Kallungi, 38, of Colorado Springs was taken into custody in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and charged with first degree murder, local authorities announced on Thursday.

To our community— Yesterday, Dane Kallungi was taken into custody in New Mexico for the murder of his missing wife, Jepsy Kallungi. This is still an active investigation, but we plan to have more detailed information for our community tomorrow. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 17, 2021

“Yesterday, Dane Kallungi was taken into custody in New Mexico for the murder of his missing wife, Jepsy Kallungi,” the Colorado Springs Police Department posted on Twitter. “This is still an active investigation, but we plan to have more detailed information for our community tomorrow.”

Kallungi’s wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, disappeared in March 2019.

The Colorado Springs outlet KKTV News interviewed the mother of the missing woman on March 20, 2019, the date that Colorado courts records suggest the crime allegedly committed, according to the outlet.

“I just want to know if she’s still alive or dead,” mother Margie Amaga reportedly told the outlet in April 2019. “I don’t know where she is, why she’s gone.”

Kallungi was arrested while trying to get into Kirtland Air Force Base, according to local reports. Colorado Springs reportedly issued a warrant for his arrest on June 1.

Jepsy’s mother Amaga said at the time that Dane Kallungi was the last person to see her daughter alive and that he had told Amaga that he thought Jepsy was going to the Philippines, Mexico, or Chicago to visit her friends.

Amaga said that Jepsy moved to the United States in 2017 from the Philippines, after meeting Dane Kallungi online and falling in love. They married in July 2017.

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not immediately return a phone call seeking updated information.

[Image via Bernalillo County Police/Colorado Springs Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]