A teacher in Tennessee is accused of dragging a nonverbal student across a rug, causing "carpet burn" and a "blood red mark."

Meg Day, 49, has been charged with assault, according to McNairy County Sheriff's Office records reviewed by Law&Crime. She was booked into the county jail on Thursday.

On March 19, a McNairy County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Selmer Elementary School in Selmer, Tennessee, a small city located some 100 miles east of Memphis. Two witnesses had reported that an employee had attacked a child, area NBC affiliate WMC reported.

The teacher — identified as Day — allegedly grabbed a nonverbal 9-year-old boy by the lower half of his body and dragged him across a rug. Another employee is said to have seen the student reaching for his back and then identified a "blood red mark."

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The student had been given "carpet burn," the school nurse determined, according to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG. The principal and assistant principal of the school were told.

Day was later arrested and jailed, though records show she was subsequently released.

Just days earlier, an employee at Selmer Middle School — which, like Selmer Elementary, is within the McNairy County School District — allegedly hit a student on the back of the head. Authorities say 65-year-old Sequoia Ann Hively was captured on video slapping a 15-year-old student.

The student was reportedly checked by the nurse and found to not have any injuries. The superintendent told the teen's father that Hively — who was a lunch worker — would not be back at the school until the situation was resolved, per WREG.

She, too, was released from jail.