A Wisconsin man allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend's home and attacked her and her new boyfriend with a machete.

David Mairena-Garcia, 29, is in custody at the Brown County Jail after being charged with attempted murder and other felonies in connection with an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend on Monday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after receiving a report about an attack with an "edged weapon" at 5:15 a.m. on Monday. Police said the victims, a 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both had "serious" injuries that were treated at the scene before both were transported to a hospital.

The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop about three hours later.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local Fox affiliate WLUK, the victims were well acquainted with Mairena-Garcia. The woman was his ex-girlfriend, and the former couple shared a child. The man was the woman's new boyfriend. Police said the woman told them that Mairena-Garcia entered the home with his own key. Once inside, she told police that Mairena-Garcia "did not say anything, he just went in and started cutting them and attacking them with the machete."

Police said Mairena-Garcia struck the new boyfriend with the machete in the shoulder, forearm, and leg. The suspect then allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, causing injuries to her head and lacerations to her hand and neck.

The woman told police that Mairena-Garcia "had already made several death threats to her by text message and in person."

According to the complaint, Mairena-Garcia chased the new boyfriend down the street with the machete before getting into his vehicle and fleeing the scene. Police were able to track down his vehicle with Flock cameras and arrested him during a traffic stop at 8:35 a.m.

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When police questioned Mairena-Garcia, he reportedly told them that when he saw his "wife" in bed with another man, he flew into a rage and "just want[ed] to kill them."

Mairena-Garcia was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both with enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon and one with an additional enhancement for domestic violence. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery, armed burglary, and bail jumping. His bond was set at $750,000, and he remains in custody at the Brown County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for May 19.