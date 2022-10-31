California Dad and Girlfriend Face Murder and Torture Charges in Death of His 4-Year-Old Daughter

A 24-year-old father in California and his 22-year-old girlfriend are behind bars for allegedly torturing and killing the man’s 4-year-old daughter.

Isaiah Wanyae Rumph and Charity Staffieri were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count each of murder, torture, and assault on a child resulting in great bodily harm or death, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO), deputies from the Apple Valley Station at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 25 responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child at a residence located in the 22000 block of Highway 18. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders discovered the injured little girl and transported her to a local hospital. Despite the medical staff attempting life-saving measures on the victim, she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

Due to the child’s condition, investigators said, detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations – Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the case. An investigator from the Coroner’s Office also responded to the hospital and examined the child’s body, authorities said. That investigator determined that the child had sustained “numerous injuries indicative of child abuse,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our homicide detectives interviewed the child’s father and the girlfriend, and they were both subsequently arrested for causing the child’s death,” Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office reportedly told Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

Rumph and Staffieri were arrested and booked in at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and subsequently transferred to the West Valley Detention Center. Both suspects were initially charged with assault on a child resulting in death and held on $500,000 bond. After authorities filed additional charges of murder and torture, however, the bond was increased to $1 million.

Though authorities have not released any additional details on the case or the victim’s ultimate cause of death, neighbor Michelle Turner reportedly told KABC that when she saw the little girl and her family, they often seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“She seemed happy. I would see her in the summertime at the pool, and she was playing and having a good time,” Turner reportedly told the station. “It seemed like the whole family was.”

Hannah Lucas, the little girl’s biological mother, identified her daughter as Jazmine in a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her funeral.

“Hi, my name is Hannah Lucas and my daughter Jazmine passed away suddenly yesterday. We still have no cause of death yet , and we’re still waiting for the detective to call us to give us any information on what might’ve happened,” the page states. “She was 4 turning 5 in December. Jazmine was such an amazing young lady. She was so full of life , and could easily brighten up the room she walked in. We’re all shattered at this tragedy.”

Investigators emphasized that the investigation into Jazmine’s death is ongoing and urged anyone who may have relevant information to contact the office’s Homicide Unit at 909-890-4908 or go to wetip.com to remain anonymous.

[image via GoFundMe]

